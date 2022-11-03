Let the news come to you

The Montana Board of Education’s written public comment period closes Friday for proposed changes to the state’s accreditation standards regulating, among other things, ratios for school counselors, librarians and administrators.

The proposed changes, recommended by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, include eliminating minimum ratios and loosening middle school elective requirements.

The recommended changes to Chapter 55 accreditation standards have created large public outcry among teachers, administrators, public education officials and families in the state.


