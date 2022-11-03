The Montana Board of Education’s written public comment period closes Friday for proposed changes to the state’s accreditation standards regulating, among other things, ratios for school counselors, librarians and administrators.
The proposed changes, recommended by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, include eliminating minimum ratios and loosening middle school elective requirements.
The recommended changes to Chapter 55 accreditation standards have created large public outcry among teachers, administrators, public education officials and families in the state.
People wanting to submit public comment can do so by emailing bpe@mt.gov until Friday at 5 p.m.
The Montana Board of Public Education will review comments on the proposed changes at its Nov. 17 and 18 meeting in Bozeman. It is expected to make decisions after reviewing comments, according to McCall Flynn, executive director of the Board of Public Education.
The effective date for any changes would be July 2023.
Earlier this week, Flynn estimated her office had received around 477 emails and 20 letters regarding Chapter 55 accreditation changes.
Arntzen has previously said the removal of the ratios is designed to put control back with local school leaders and help rural schools, who often struggle to hire for positions like librarians and counselors.
In an emailed statement, Office of Public Instruction spokesman Brian O’Leary said Arntzen’s recommendations still require schools to have counselors and librarians.
“The Superintendent’s goal is to give flexibility in local control so that districts and communities could make decisions that are best for their students,” he said. “These new flexibilities do not remove school funding as the funding formula is per statue. Nor is staff or learning opportunities for our students removed but rather enhanced through targeted local control.”
O’Leary said the state should not interfere with staffing issues but should ask for accountability in a systemic approach.
“Removing the ratios for counselors and librarians means that schools may, because of student needs, hire as many counselors or library specialists,” he said.
But many have challenged Arntzen’s reasoning behind the recommendations, saying the changes don’t help solve the problem.
Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the union representing K-12 teachers and staff across the state, said second to the pandemic, this issue has caused more concern among school employees than she’s seen in her time with MFPE. She’s heard from people inside and outside of education who are concerned about the removal of the ratios.
“It’s been demoralizing for teachers and parents who are already so overwhelmed with political division and all of the in-fighting that’s happened over the pandemic and were looking forward to a normal year at school and be punched in the gut with pretty offensive changes to how we run our great public schools in Montana,” Curtis said.
Last week, Curtis visited Havre, Glasgow, Wolf Point, Glendive, Lewistown and Miles City, where even non-union members came out to express confusion and concerns over OPI’s proposed changes.
“Rural communities understand that these positions are hard to fill,” Curtis said. “They recognize the problem but no one I have talked to in rural Montana agrees that removing a standard because its difficult to reach is the solution.”
People have expressed a lot of concerns around removing the school counselor ratio, which requires schools to employ one counselor for every 400 students.
The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students.
“They’re really worried about counselors because especially after the pandemic, we have seen an uptick in mental health issues. We’ve seen a decrease in access to health care, especially mental health care,” Curtis said.
There’s been confusion in the public education world around the timeline and process, Curtis said. As the representative of Montana teachers, she said she was never asked to help get an understanding of how teachers and school staff would be impacted by the proposed changes.
The changes could also have implications for school budgets.
“The Legislature is required to fund quality free public education for every kid in Montana and they use those standards kid of as the north start on what needs to be funded. So, if you’re reducing the standards, then you’re reducing the level that needs to be funded,” Curtis said.
Rob Watson, executive director for School Administrators of Montana, said the minimum standards often act as a safeguard for school budgets.
“When resources get tight,” Watson said. “You always look to see where can we make cuts. A lot of superintendents talk to their boards and say we can cut in these discretionary areas but accreditation standards are not discretionary.”
Without the state requiring a minimum number of librarians or counselors, there are concerns those areas in school budgets or state funding could be cut.
Even in schools where it’s hard to hire for librarians or counselors, Watson said he isn’t hearing administrators say they don’t believe those positions are important. Instead of eliminating ratios many have said they would like a streamlined process to file for ratio exceptions, or variances.
“Schools can request a variance to the standards when they can’t fill a position, but that process is pretty lengthy,” he said.
Watson said he’s aware of discussion in the past about editing or removing the ratios, but the Board of Public Education has always come back to maintaining them.
The Chapter 55 changes would also impact middle school electives, with schools needing to meet three out of five course offerings but no longer specifically music and art.
“I think there’s a question in why would we change that now to offer more flexibility,” Watson said. “What does that say about the value we place in subjects like art and music?”
Minimum standards help everyone in the state know what the boundaries are, Watson said.
“I think the standards provide that minimum level of quality that you can expect in any public school in the state. That’s critically important because no matter where you live in Montana, you should expect some minimum quality from your local school,” he said.
