Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Chief Joseph Middle School went into a brief shelter in place Wednesday morning after a seventh grade student brought a knife to school, threatening several other students and assaulting officers who attempted to disarm him.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Bozeman Public Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram said the student brandished a folding knife on the playground just after 8 a.m., and several students reported being threatened. No students were injured.

Staff escorted the student to the main office, where law enforcement disarmed him.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.