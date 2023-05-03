Chief Joseph Middle School went into a brief shelter in place Wednesday morning after a seventh grade student brought a knife to school, threatening several other students and assaulting officers who attempted to disarm him.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Bozeman Public Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram said the student brandished a folding knife on the playground just after 8 a.m., and several students reported being threatened. No students were injured.
Staff escorted the student to the main office, where law enforcement disarmed him.
Bertram said staff stepped up and put themselves at risk in order to deescalate the situation. He commended them for using a "therapeutic approach" to get the child into the building safely.
"The teachers and staff that dealt with this situation, I think, showed a lot of bravery and a lot of professionalism in dealing with this individual and intervening in the way that they did to isolate him so that we could get there and ultimately bring a conclusion to it," said Dana McNeil of the Bozeman Police Department.
He also commended the three officers who physically disarmed the child, adding that the child was combative and assaulted at least one officer. None of the officers suffered substantial injuries, McNeil said.
The student was in law enforcement custody by 9 a.m., Bertram said.
Students were held in their first-period classes until law enforcement contained the threat, but the school was not locked down.
The school district said in the release that students who request counseling will receive support from school counselors.
Bertram said as of 12:45 p.m., approximately 300 students of the 750-student body had been checked out of school by parents.
Because this is an ongoing investigation, the district said law enforcement will not disclose the identity of the students or any of the individuals involved.
