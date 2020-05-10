Bozeman school officials have given up on the idea of building a school for students with emotional disturbances at Kagy and Highland boulevards after architects estimated it would cost two or three times as much as they hoped.
Bozeman School Board trustees voted 8-0 at a special meeting this week to accept the architects’ report, which estimated it would cost $2.6 million to $3 million to build a school — not the $1 million school officials figured they could spend from existing funds.
About 20 students with emotional difficulties are now educated at two sites — the elementary kids at Willson School and the high school kids at a rented building.
“They’re less than ideal,” Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent for business and operations, told the school board.
The plan to build a “transition school” would have solved two problems for the school district — providing better space for all the students with emotional disturbances and putting a school on the 9-acre lot at the southeast corner of Kagy and Highland.
The school district paid $38,000 for the land in 1976. The owners sold on the condition that a permanent classroom building be constructed there by December 2021. Otherwise, the owners reserved the right to buy the land back at the original selling price.
That’s what the owners’ family intends to do, rather than give the school district a time extension, Johnson said. “I think we’re going to run out of time to develop it.”
The Bozeman School District will likely have to ask voters within a year for a bond issue to build elementary school No. 9, Johnson said. It may be possible to attach a request for money for a transition school to that bond issue and ask voters for approval.
The elementary program for students who are emotionally disturbed has moved around quite a lot, he said. It had been housed at an elementary school, but was too disruptive, so over winter break it was moved to Willson School. The staff likes the smaller rooms there for meeting with individuals or smaller groups of students, he said.
“It’s less than ideal, but we’re making it work,” Johnson said.
Walt Banziger, senior architect with Bechtle Architects, said the reasons that the building would be so expensive to build at Kagy and Highland are that the land would have to be annexed into the city, the hookup to city sewer lines would be at a distance and the school district would probably prefer to build to institutional grade, rather than commercial grade standards.
