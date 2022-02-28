Camden Edgerley not only tried all of the bug dishes but he also had a favorite.
“My favorite bug was these little snake bugs,” the 4-year-old said, referring to a dish featuring mealworms.
Camden and his mother, Palma Edgerley, attended Montana State University’s annual bug buffet on Monday afternoon, opening a week-long series of events on the Indigenous uses of and sustainable impacts of edible insects.
Edgerly said she heard about the event from her husband, who is a chef and loves edible insects. Her personal favorite was a salsa that included scorpions.
Florence Dunkel, an entomology professor and an organizer for the event, started the event off with a toast.
“A toast to water, to water in the west and to our very special small friends, the edible insects, who will keep us supplied with protein and micronutrients, all that we need,” Dunkel said.
The buffet’s menu included pumpkin bread with cricket or mealworm powder, salsa with scorpion or chapulines, tamales with black ants, wild rice with juniper berry sauce, grasshoppers fried with a marinade and a Native American cookie prepared with maize and cricket powder.
During a welcome speech, university President Waded Cruzado said the use of edible insects aligns with the university’s land grant mission to educate the industrial classes and to solve the big problems of the world.
“Today, an even more urgent question is how are we going to feed the world? Edible insects provide one very important proposal,” Cruzado said.
Cruzado said edible insects also present new opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners to create new products and services.
“This is what’s going to happen 10, 20, 30 years from now. Like with all proposals with new science, with new economies, with new societal impacts, it just requires new adaptations to our behavior. And that’s exactly what we’re doing tonight,” Cruzado said.
Olivia Gervacio-Jakabosky, a junior, said she attended her first bug buffet her freshman year and was excited to hear it was returning to an in-person event this year.
“I’m very pro bug farming, I think it’s environmentally friendly… I think people are not as open to it but internationally a lot of people eat bugs. It’s something where you just need to break that stigma,” Gervacio-Jakabosky said.
Students from the Insects in Human Society class were stationed at tables along the wall of the hall to answer questions and provide additional information to people attending the buffet.
One student, Nathan Gracey, was set up to demonstrate how Indigenous people have historically gathered insects by digging trenches and using juniper and sage branches to sweep out the insects while another person came behind them and gathered them in a bowl.
“Grasshoppers have always been a big staple food source for Native Americans,” Gracey said.
Gracey said he thought the bug buffet week was important because it highlighted the sustainability of edible insects compared to that of meat, like beef.
It takes around 2,600 gallons of water to raise a pound of beef compared to a pound of insects, which require a gallon or less of water, said Ellison Sealey, a freshman in the Insects in Human Society class.
“It takes a lot less resources to produce one pound of insects over one pound of beef or chicken,” Sealey said, adding insects require less land, too.
Sealey, a fish and wildlife major, said she was interested in getting “a better understanding of how insects impact other creatures and wildlife.”
Other events this week include a talk about insect farming and agriculture on Tuesday, a screening of the documentary “Edible Insects” on Wednesday, a series of presentation and workshops on Thursday and the annual student bug cook-off on Saturday.