The sign for Bridger Bowl is illuminated by the sun Dec. 2, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Some parents are decrying Bridger Bowl Ski Area’s decision to close its day care program, saying it would harm locals’ ability to use the ski resort.

A group of moms is expressing concerns over a decision made by Bridger Bowl to end Playcare — a service where parents could drop their children off while they went skiing — next season.

While the moms — who have started an online petition urging Bridger to keep Playcare — say taking away Playcare lets parents down, Bridger Bowl general manager Hiram Towle said that the ski area has to do what is best for the many instead of serving the needs of the few.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

