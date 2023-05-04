Some parents are decrying Bridger Bowl Ski Area’s decision to close its day care program, saying it would harm locals’ ability to use the ski resort.
A group of moms is expressing concerns over a decision made by Bridger Bowl to end Playcare — a service where parents could drop their children off while they went skiing — next season.
While the moms — who have started an online petition urging Bridger to keep Playcare — say taking away Playcare lets parents down, Bridger Bowl general manager Hiram Towle said that the ski area has to do what is best for the many instead of serving the needs of the few.
Playcare was a profitable program, Towle said, but the closure was ultimately a management decision based on space usage.
“This really was entirely based on the numbers,” Towle said. “Even as great as that program is and as much as we hated getting rid of it, the numbers were undeniable that we were leaving services out for a far, far greater group of people than those parents that were utilizing Playcare.”
Freeing up the space allowed Bridger Bowl to move its marketing and communications department and make room for things such as retail space, day lockers and lost and found.
Leigh Sturges is a mother, but she said she has never used Playcare. She said she supported the service because it allowed more families to come to Bridger Bowl.
“If Bridger is purported to be a community ski area, it feels a little bit like they’re dropping the ball on the ‘community’ part,” she said.
Anna Jensen-Stewart and Chaundra Wolfe each have a child who uses Playcare, and they ski at least once or twice a week. Jensen-Stewart has been skiing Bridger Bowl since childhood. Wolfe has been a patron for more than 20 years, and Sturges has skied there for a decade.
Sturges, Jensen-Stewart and Wolfe all feel as if Bridger Bowl should have come to patrons for solutions instead of closing Playcare. They believe Bridger Bowl did not market Playcare enough to keep it full and that Bridger should keep up with other world-class ski resorts that provide similar services.
Towle said Playcare was Bridger Bowl’s most-marketed service and was included in email blasts and on social media.
“It could certainly be argued that we could have pushed it a lot harder,” Towle said. “But we have to work it in with all the other marketing that we do, and we felt that we gave it a good push when we realized that things were not going well.”
Towle said an average of seven kids used the service per day, and Playcare served 319 families over the past season. In that same time, the ski area logged more than 300,000 visits. Those numbers weren’t enough to justify the 2,000 square feet of space that comprised Playcare.
Sturges said keeping Playcare is about more than numbers. She said there is intangible value in parents getting to ski together and families feeling supported and welcomed.
Jensen-Stewart said it seems that closing Playcare prioritizes guests over local season pass holders.
“The seasonal pass holders shouldn’t just be discounted, because they are the foundation of the ski hill,” she said. “I think a pass holder should carry more weight than a guest from the Midwest somewhere.”
According to Towle, people from 37 states used Playcare last season, further limiting the closure’s impact on season pass holders.
Wolfe wanted to emphasize that the Playcare staff was doing a fantastic job. They knew kids’ names, had fun activities and took good care of children.
“They had such a great program,” Wolfe said. “You know how hard it is to find staffing here in Montana and commitment and quality care, and they had a quality team who was committed to continuing to provide the services.”
Now, Wolfe said, Playcare’s closure penalizes moms and impacts future families that want to ski Bridger Bowl.
“And that’s just not fair,” she said.
Towle said the ski area’s long-range plan includes expansion that might bring Playcare back, but that work is three to five years out from beginning.
All three women said they will continue to ski at Bridger Bowl, but Sturges said she now sees it as more of a business than a nonprofit. Stewart-Jensen said she’ll definitely be able to ski less often.
“We would not consider skiing anywhere other than Bridger Bowl,” Sturges said. “We support it fully. We love everything it stands for. We thought it was doing such a great job at being this last piece of sort of small-town Montana...and then this happened, and it just, it crumbled with me.”
“The number one thing we’re hoping that is taken away from this is your community is here,” Wolfe said. “We’d like to partner with you on a solution, however that looks, and there are really smart people in the community who are offering to help with that.”
