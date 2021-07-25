Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman High School students rush out the front doors of the high school in this March file photo. FREDDY MONARES/CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman School District will offer a revamped remote only option for high school students this fall, after learning from last year’s online model.Both Bozeman and Gallatin high schools will provide a 100% remote option for interested students through two third-party providers, instead of its own high school staff.“It’ll be pretty significantly different,” said Erica Schnee, principal of Gallatin High School. The previous school year, the two high schools offered what they referred to as the Track C option, where students who opted to learn 100% remote would be placed in classes with in-person students. The model required many teachers to instruct both in-person and remote students, leading to struggles to balance time between both sets of students.Dan Mills, principal of Bozeman High School, said there were two factors that led the district to opt for the two providers — Montana Digital Academy and Edgenuity, which offer online courses for middle and high school students.“One was that Track C was really difficult to manage,” Mills said, adding it was difficult for both teachers and students to manage having in-person and remote students on the same class roster.When conversations around next year’s remote option started, Mills said, they were looking at staffing those online classes with Bozeman teachers.With certain thresholds needed for teachers’ in-person classes, they found there weren’t enough students registered for the remote option to use Bozeman’s high school teachers.“It was a much smaller group of students than we thought,” he said. “… The best option to serve those students is to go with the full remote third-party options.” As of Friday, the two high schools had 21 students enrolled in the remote option. Unlike last year where there was more movement between the online and in-person models, the district is asking students to commit to a full semester due to staffing configurations.Third-party online course providers, specifically Montana Digital Academy, the state’s public online system, aren’t new for the district. Each school also has an online learning coordinator who will coordinate, offer guidance when needed, track progress and maintain contact with the fully remote students.“We already offer third party online options for students,” Schnee said. “… We have a pretty solid system in place for online learning already.”Montana Digital Academy recently changed its course options, limiting students to no more than three. To complete a full schedule, the district decided to use Edgenuity this year too, said Schnee, who has previously instructed for MDA. Each of the teachers for the online courses will also be Montana certified and licensed instructors, she said.Students who enroll in the online option will still be able to sign up for different electives or take part in extracurricular activities.“We will have students in that situation,” Mills said. “That part of it we can be flexible with.”Students will be expected to participate, engage in the material, and maintain assignments and exams like students in an in-person class, Mills said. They’ll also continue to have access to services and resources at the school, including guidance counselors and administrators.Both Schnee and Mills said the remote model will be able to meet students wherever they are and provide a flexible option to learn.“Last year we were being a lot more reactive as things were changing so rapidly but that experience has allowed us to be a lot more proactive,” Schnee said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 