Bozeman voters showed their support for the Bozeman School District again this year, with preliminary results showing voters approving all three high school district levies and electing two school board members.
Voters elected incumbent Tanya Reinhardt and newcomer Lauren Dee to the school board, according to unofficial preliminary results released just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
With no elementary district levies on the ballot this year, the unofficial preliminary results had Bozeman voters approving all three high school district levies — a general fund levy of $325,000 per year, a six-year building reserve fund levy of $1.5 million per year and a 10-year technology fund levy of one mill per year, or around $275,000 this year.
“We’re incredibly grateful for their continued support for Bozeman Public Schools,” Superintendent Casey Bertram said Tuesday evening. “… We acknowledge property tax fatigue, acknowledge the cost of living increase and we’re grateful to a community that still prioritizes public education.”
The preliminary results showed voter turnout was around 35% this year, according to the county.
Reinhardt and Dee received 7,226 and 7,024 votes respectively, or roughly 35% of the 20,248 ballots cast, according to the preliminary results. Runners-up Lisa Weaver and Amber Jupka received 3,084 and 2,817 votes respectively, or roughly 15% of the ballots cast.
The Bozeman Education Association, the district’s teachers union, endorsed Dee and Reinhardt.
Reinhardt and Dee will be sworn in and the board reorganized at the next school board meeting on May 16, according to Bertram.
“I’m appreciative of our current and new trustees and all of their tireless efforts,” Bertram said.
The preliminary results showed the general fund levy passing with 7,763 of the 13,613 ballots cast in that contest, or roughly 57% of the vote. The building reserve levy was passing with around 55% of the vote and the technology fund levy was passing with almost 60% of the vote.
The building reserve and technology levies are replacements for levies of $1.65 million and $200,000 per year, respectively. The three levies are a net tax increase of $1.23 per $100,000 in taxable value for a home.
Bozeman residents have a history of supporting public education, Bertram said.
The last time voters did not approve a levy was a high school building reserve levy in 2008. General fund levies have passed since 1983.
Other school district unofficial preliminary results:
- Belgrade School District’s school site selection passed with 69% of the vote.
- Gallatin Gateway building reserve levy passed with about roughly 59% of those in favor of the levy.
- Three Forks elementary and high school district general fund levies failed with just over 60% opposed.
- Manhattan high school district’s general fund levy failed with around 54% opposed.