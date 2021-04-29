The Bozeman Education Association recently announced endorsements for three school board candidates, a move it took for the first time.
The BEA, a union representing the district’s teachers, threw its support behind current trustees Douglas Fischer and Gary Lusin and newcomer Lei-Anna Bertelsen.
Eric Matthews, vice president of the BEA, said after incumbent Wendy Tage withdrew and with such a broad field of candidates, the union decided to go through an interview process to endorse candidates.
“With the number of candidates, we wanted to see where candidates stood on topics that are important to teachers,” he said.
Matthews said the four-member elected executive committee had already decided to endorse Fischer and Lusin based on their history on the board.
“They’ve been very thoughtful, very open minded and willing to look at multiple perspectives,” he said.
Lusin has served on the board for the past 16 years and said this would likely be his final term as a trustee if elected.
He previously said he appreciates the opportunity to engage in some of the more challenging decisions facing the district by listening to everybody and ensuring the focus is on the students.
Fischer, who has served as a trustee since 2015, previously said he wants to get back to improving education for students in Bozeman, especially those who have struggled during the pandemic.
The executive committee reached out to interview the six challengers and it received responses from Bertelsen, Jennifer Lammers and Anna Shchemelinin.
Matthews said the committee asked candidates about how they would foster relationships as a board member with the central office, building administrators, teachers and the public. They were also asked why they were running, how they would collaborate with stakeholders and their background with the district, either as an educator, parent or volunteer.
Matthews also said due to recent legislation, they asked about their views on guns in schools.
In addition to Fischer and Lusin, the committee decided to endorse Bertelsen because of her 30 years of history in the district and her past experience as a BEA member, according to Matthews.
“The goal is to not just have teachers doing well but to have our district doing well and our students be successful and our community thriving,” Matthews said.
In a previous interview, Bertelsen said she had thought about running for the last five years and decided to run after seeing all of the hard work happening in the district during the pandemic. As a trustee, she said she sees the district needing to address the rapid growth in Bozeman.
The Gallatin County Republicans also offered endorsements for three candidates, breaking from a tradition of neither political party endorsing in a nonpartisan election. The GOP endorsed Shchemelinin, Cheryl Tusken and Lisa Weaver.
The Gallatin County Democrats have said they won’t endorse candidates in the school board election.
Matthews said the union’s endorsement differed from one by a political party because it didn’t have “any kind of partisanship involved” and the committee has endorsed candidates across the political board.
“We have members with broad political backgrounds, and we have no intention of making this political,” Matthews said. “… The school board isn’t the place for a political agenda.”
Ballots were mailed April 16 and are due to the Gallatin County Election Office by 8 p.m. on May 4. Ballots can be returned in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.