It was a beautiful September morning.Steve Hall recalls the bluebird day, the ordinariness of his morning at the FBI's Chicago headquarters. He remembers how it was shattered when United Airlines Flight 175 hit the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, dispelling any chance that the first crash was a tragic accident.He remembers the confusion, the sense that something like this doesn't happen in America. He remembers the sound of his mother crying to him on the phone — the first time he'd ever heard her cry. He remembers downtown Chicago, the headquarters of United Airlines, emptying of people and how United began forwarding recorded calls it received from passengers on the hijacked planes to the FBI.Hall, a teacher for the past three years following his retirement from the FBI after two decades and seven years in the Air Force before that, recounted these vivid memories to his eighth grade social studies class at Sacajawea Middle School on Friday, the day before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.In turn, his students, born well after the day that is seared in the memory of almost anyone old enough to remember it, share not their own memories but those stories they’ve heard from their parents or grandparents.One student’s aunt was in one of the hundreds of planes that were grounded in the immediate aftermath of the hijackings. Another’s grandparent worked at the North American Aerospace Defense Command.For this generation, that’s largely how they relate to the tragedy.For teachers, the task is describing the impact of an event that so momentously fractured the country into a before and after to a generation of students who have no knowledge of the before.How do you chart a clear path from what happened then to where we are now in a way that resonates with students who have never known another world? Twenty years out, how do you explain the unexplainable?For Hall, he attempts to make a day that could become just another historical event for his students come alive with his own experiences.“I tell them 9/11 through my eyes and about the sacrifice of the everyday heroes that did what they did, like the firefighters and the police officers in New York City,” Hall said. Buy Now Steve Hall, a social studies teacher at Sacajawea Middle School, gives a slideshow presentation on 9/11 on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Hall was working as an FBI agent in Chicago at the time of the attack in 2001. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America While the events of 9/11 may have occurred on the other side of the country, there are always a few students who have family members who were directly impacted by it, according to the teachers.In one of Cara Evans’ sixth grade classes at Sacajawea Middle School this year, there’s a student whose grandfather is a survivor of the North Tower.Evans spends about two-and-a-half weeks teaching the events around 9/11 to her students, culminating in each student creating a timeline of one of the plane crashes. Her classes tend to be pretty evenly split between students who know about the tragedy and those who don’t, she said.“We talk about why do we study 9/11 and honoring the heroes that day and the compassion,” Evans said. “I just think it’s important to honor the selflessness of that day, honoring the humanity.”Throughout the two weeks, Evans uses the teaching resources available on the 9/11 memorial website.The sixth grade social studies curriculum focuses on ancient history so the few weeks spent teaching about 9/11 bring a sense of immediacy to the class. Evans’ students also interview family members to hear their first-person stories of where they were when the attacks happened.“It hits closer to home,” she said. “They get to hear from primary sources and there’s not a lot of primary sources in ancient history.” If asked, Evans shares her memories of being a freshman in high school in Dillon on 9/11. She recalls every class had a TV on all day and she remembers watching live when the second plane hit.The tendency for those alive during 9/11 to recall the details of where they were, what they saw and how they felt in almost vivid details 20 years later is called a cultural flashbulb memory, said Bozeman High teacher Jack Stoddart.Stoddart discusses the phenomenon with his psychology class in terms of his own memory of that day, when he was a teacher in Eugene, Oregon.For Stoddart, who attended college in New York, discussing 9/11 with his classes is a personal affair.Each anniversary, Stoddart recalls the memory of his college classmate Matthew Blake Wallens, who died on the 35th floor of the south tower.“I use 9/11 to commemorate his spirit and his connection as a human being and what I learned from our friendship,” Stoddart said. “… I’m choosing very consciously to remember the positive things that can come out of tragedy like that.”Stoddart said instead of reliving watching the planes fly into the buildings again, he would rather focus on the legacy of his friend, who was known for always finding the fun in life.It’s this focus on searching out joy through the struggles that Stoddart is hoping to impart to his students through the memory of his friend.“It’s a good reminder, especially in contentious times or scary times with COVID, that if we look for those moment of finding joy, we can find connections with other human beings,” he said. “When life gets dark or challenges exists there can be joy in human existence.”The teachers who spoke with the Chronicle said this year it feels especially important to tease the togetherness that can come out of a tragedy.Evans said when discussing how unified the country seemed to so many in the days following the attacks, she had a few students say the country isn’t as united as it once was.“Right now, we’re in a time of fear and uncertainty. We were in that same time of uncertainty and fear and what came from it that day was that sense of compassion and uniting. Maybe that’s where we need to go right now,” Evans said.The focus on hope amid pain is also what Bozeman High English teacher Heidi Robison is trying to impart to her AP English classes with a 9/11 essay, ”Leap” by Brian Doyle, which describes a couple jumping from the tower hand in hand.It’s important to covey the emotional element of what happened to students who see it as a historical event, said Robison, who vividly remembers teaching at Bozeman High that day 20 years ago.“Reading this essay, we talk about how (Doyle) both humanizes and honors people’s lives and at the same time takes a powerful message — this idea that human connection can transcend the horror,” she said.Robison, who has taught the essay for the past seven years, has students sit in a circle and read it aloud, trading off voices with each paragraph. The discussion following typically touches on the yearning for human connection and social interaction, she said."They finish reading it and it's this beautiful blend of somber and unifying. And we talk about how we can talk about horrific things in beautiful things," Robison said.In a way, that's what each of the teachers are trying to do.Twenty years out from an event that reshaped the world they knew and the world their students entered, Bozeman teachers are sifting through the dust that settled to share the hope and heartbreaking humanity that so often goes hand in hand with tragedy.Or as Doyle wrote, describing the sight of a couple falling through the air with clasped hands, "to believe against such evil hourly evidence that love is why we are here." 