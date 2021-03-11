Laura Melling sat in a chair on the second floor of the Willson Building on Thursday morning and received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
She’s been working in person as a paraprofessional at Hyalite Elementary with students, teachers and school staff for months, a task that has required improvisation and collaboration.
Now that she has received the first of the two required doses of the Moderna vaccine, Melling said she’ll be able to return to the classroom with more peace of mind.
“It’s so important for our kids to be in school to ensure they are healthy and happy and learning and having their needs met,” she said. “It will now be a little easier for us to do that.”
Melling was one of 200 educators who flowed through the Willson Building from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Bozeman School District’s first COVID-19 clinic for teachers and staff.
Educators are not yet eligible at the state level and cannot receive the vaccine through the state’s allocation, which is in most part being distributed through health care providers and local health departments to adults over 60, those with certain medical conditions, people of color and health care workers.
On Thursday, some pharmacists from the Osco Pharmacies at the Safeway and Albertsons in Bozeman and the Albertsons in Belgrade sat at tables in the back of room 217A, emptying vials of vaccine into syringes and placing the syringes into baskets.
Others administered shots and handed out cards reminding people to return in four weeks for their second dose.
District staff sat at a table in the front of the room, checking people in and providing them with informational handouts about the vaccine.
Graydon Curry, a cross-country coach at Gallatin High, received his first dose shortly after 9 a.m.
“I wanted to get the vaccine to get some sense of normalcy,” he said in a chair along the edge of the room to wait the required 15 minutes after receiving his dose.
Osco Pharmacy learned late last week that it was going to receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine and worked with the school district to schedule this week’s clinic in just a few days, said Lacy Clark, the district’s benefits and wellness coordinator.
An email went to district staff to register for appointments. There were a few extra slots, so appointments were also offered to a handful of educators at smaller schools that feed into Bozeman, such as LaMotte and Anderson schools.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Clark said about planning the clinic.
The clinic will continue Friday morning with another 200 educators receiving their first dose.
Between the two days, Clark estimated that about a quarter of Bozeman school workers will have received the vaccine.
“I feel like it’s liberating for a lot of teachers to be receiving the vaccine,” she said. “There has been a lot of excitement about this clinic because it’s a way for us to gain some normalcy.”
For Sarah Carothers, a substitute teacher, getting vaccinated is “a big relief.”
More substitutes have been needed due to students or staff becoming sick or exposed to the virus, and Carothers’ watched as teachers took on extra responsibilities to keep their classrooms running. With the vaccine, she said school might soon return to how it was in past years.
The Bozeman School District hopes to hold additional clinics, Clark said. After spring break, the district plans to survey employees to understand the remaining demand for the vaccine and then work with Osco Pharmacy to schedule additional clinics.
Osco Pharmacy manager Katie Baker said she is working with other local schools, including the Belgrade School District, to plan additional clinics but doesn’t yet know when they might be scheduled because of uncertain and limited the vaccine supplies.
For now, the vaccine Osco Pharmacy receives is going to educators, but Baker said there may eventually be enough supplies to offer in-store appointments.
“I feel like our teachers have really gone to bat for our kids over the last year, so I feel this is the least I can do,” she said.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.