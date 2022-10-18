Lisa Mollenkamp, a science teacher at Whittier Elementary School, was recognized as a state finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Moellenkamp said she was feeling honored and humbled to be a state finalist.
“It doesn’t come for just me. There’s no way to get this award without sharing it with all the people that share my vision and my excitement to work with children and to bring science to life for them,” Moellenkamp said.
Cale VanVelkinburgh, principal of Whittier Elementary School, said he wasn’t surprised to hear Moellenkamp was a finalist.
“She’s an excellent human and the more you get to know her and the more you get to see her, she’s so committed and dedicated and so creative in these areas,” VanVelkinburgh said.
VanVelkinburgh, who also worked with Moellenkamp when he was head of the district’s charter school, said any time schools can recognize incredible work by teachers is important.
“In today’s climate, there’s a lot that can distract from so much of what is excellent and amazing about the public schools because there really are incredible things that takes place,” he said. “It’s a really challenging job so to support that and recognize that is incredibly important and well-deserved.”
Moellenkamp has held a variety of positions in her two decades with Bozeman Public Schools, including in the district’s charter school last year. She said it was important to be surrounded “with people that enjoy the job as well and are trying to stay up to date on what’s going to get the kids excited and moving forward.”
It’s the second time Moellenkamp was named a state finalist for the national award. She was first named a finalist in 2020, when she was a kindergarten teacher at Longfellow Elementary School.
Although this is her first year as an interventionist teacher at Whittier, it’s a role she’s enjoyed.
“It’s very exciting, just to see the spark in kids when they understand what we’re trying to get them to understand is really exciting to see the light bulbs go off,” she said.
Moellenkamp said she’s passionate about teaching science because it’s a hands-on activity.
“Kids like to explore and get their hands on things and are excited about it. There’s a lot of Montana project partners who are excited in helping out the science field too. So it makes it fun and exciting and rejuvenating for me as well as for the kids,” she said.
While it was hard to pick a favorite lesson, Moellenkamp said she always enjoys the lesson she included in her application. For a kindergarten lesson on force and motion, she designed a lesson where students engineer a way to move rocks from one point to another.
“To see them light up because they truly do see themselves as engineers when we go through the engineer design process,” she said.
Although the application is rigorous, Moellenkamp encouraged other teachers to apply for the award. She said she found the process of reflecting on her years teaching to be surprisingly rewarding.
“It’s a very good process to reflect, not only on what you’re doing right but what you can do to make things better as well,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.