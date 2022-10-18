Lisa Mollenkamp
Lisa Mollenkamp, a science teacher at Whittier Elementary School, was recognized as a state finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A Bozeman School District teacher was honored as a state finalist for a presidential teaching award.

Lisa Moellenkamp is among six Montana finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. She will be in contention for the nationwide competition, which is considered one of the highest honors for U.S. educators teaching math and science in kindergarten through 12th grades.

Moellenkamp said she was feeling honored and humbled to be a state finalist.

Liz Weber

