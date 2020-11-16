Bozeman Schools Superintendent Bob Connors remains on administrative leave after the school board held a closed executive session Monday evening to discuss his performance.
But no new details on why Connors has been placed on leave have been made public.
The school board scheduled a performance evaluation of Connors after placing him on administrative leave earlier this month, citing an alleged policy violation.
Chairperson Sandy Wilson moved Monday’s meeting to an executive session, closing it to the public.
“I have determined that the following discussion relates to a matter of individual privacy that clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure,” Wilson said.
The board returned from its closed session after about two hours. Wilson said the board would schedule another executive session at a future date and that Connors would remain on paid administrative leave.
No details about what was discussed during the closed session were shared. The date for the next session was not established.
The trustees voted unanimously to place Connors on administrative leave after a closed session on Nov. 2 that lasted seven hours.
Board trustees have declined to provide any details on the alleged policy violation or what initiated the hearing on Connors’ performance, citing privacy concerns.
Connors also declined to comment at the time.
While minutes are taken during a closed session, district administrators have said a court order would be required to access them.
During Connors’ absence, the three deputy superintendents, Steve Johnson, Marilyn King and Casey Bertram, have jointly filled in.
Connors was previously superintendent at the 850-student Glasgow School District in northeast Montana. He was offered the Bozeman position in June 2019, replacing former superintendent Rob Watson.
Since his hire, Connors has overseen the opening of the district’s second high school and directed the 7,000-student school district during the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously, Wilson said the board was limited on what it could say due to privacy concerns, but it would share “what we can, when we can share it.”
