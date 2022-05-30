Kei Braun, an 8th grader at Chief Joseph Middle School, sits for a portrait in the band room at CJM on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Braun was selected to perform with the National Middle School Honor Band at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.
Kei Braun, an 8th grader at Chief Joseph Middle School, plays his saxophone in the band room at CJM on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Braun was selected to perform with the National Middle School Honor Band at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.
Carnegie Hall will feature a Bozeman performer next month — alto saxophone player and eighth-grader Kei Braun.
Braun, who attends Bozeman’s Chief Joseph Middle School, will travel to New York City and spend five days rehearsing and sightseeing, culminating in a performance on June 18 with the National Middle School Honor Band in Carnegie’s biggest auditorium.
“Honestly, I still can’t believe I made it in,” Braun said. “I didn’t think I would get in whatsoever.”
There are student performers from 39 states and Canada playing with the National Honor Band, which will be performing classical music. According to his parents, Braun is the only student chosen from Montana this year.
Braun was nominated to audition for the program by Chief Joseph band director Michel Sticka.
Sticka said that she has been impressed with Braun as a performer and a person throughout his middle school tenure.
“He’s got a maturity to his sound that way surpasses what you would expect at this age level,” she said.
Braun started playing the alto sax in 2019, and says he was drawn to the instrument by his love of 1950s and 60s jazz.
“I’m a prolific jazz listener,” he said, listing Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald as examples.
Braun said he’s most excited to meet and learn from the other performers, and that the audition and rehearsal process has already been rewarding.
He added that preparing to audition increased his practice time so much that his parents went from encouraging him to practice more often to asking if he could please refrain from practicing at two in the morning.
Braun's parents, Steve and Mayu, said that the trip in total will cost around $5,000.
Braun received scholarships from the Bozeman Friends of Music and the Honors Performance Series to attend the program. His family also started a GoFundMe which has raised $520 towards the trip.
Steve Braun said that he doesn’t expect the fundraising to completely cover the costs.
"We have a responsibility to help pay for this as well,” he said. “But $5,000 is a bit overwhelming at times.”
The Brauns will be attending their son’s performance next month. Mayu Braun said that she still can’t believe that her son was chosen, and she’s looking forward to hearing his part in the context of the whole band.
“Probably after the concert I’ll feel like, ‘Oh this was real,’” she said.
