Bozeman Schools wrap first week of classes By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 3, 2021 Clusters of students sit in the grass outside Gallatin High and a health enhancement class jogs at its new track on a Friday afternoon, taking advantage of the mild September weather and clear skies as the first week of school for Bozeman School District wraps up.The start to this school year is the first that Gallatin High has a senior class after opening its doors last fall and all of its students in person for five days a week after the pandemic caused the district to launch a blended model of learning last year."It's really exciting, and it's a really great opportunity to have our first senior class …. It also feels much more crowded than it did last year,” Gallatin High Principal Erica Schnee said with a laugh. “We only had three grades and at the start of the year we only had half the kids each day.” Schnee estimated there are about 500 more students in the building — which has an enrollment of 1,310 students this year — than there were at the start of the previous school year. Buy Now A sign welcomes back students as they have class outside of Gallatin High on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The focus for Schnee and Gallatin High teachers remains providing the most normal school experience for students as they can amidst the pandemic.“This is the third year that is impacted by COVID so for the majority of our high school students, three of our grades, that’s ever single year of high school that they’ve experienced has an impact by COVID,” Schnee said.There was clear evidence of the school district’s mask policy in place at Gallatin High, with signs notifying people about the mask requirement on the front door and students and staff wearing them indoors.“Our students have been great,” Schnee said. “... I would say everyone needs pretty regular reminders to wear a mask and make sure it is worn properly but our students have been quite cooperative given the division in the country about that.”For the Bozeman School District there had been 10 students and two staff members with positive COVID-19 cases reported in the week prior to Thursday.Chad Berg, director of special education and health, said most of the cases that the district has been notified of are those that were identified the week before school started, meaning there hasn’t been school exposure with most of the cases.“We’re super grateful that families are continuing to follow those quarantine recommendations,” Berg said.Over the next few weeks, the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and trends, like where the grade band transmission is in relation to transmission rates of Gallatin County. After the first week, the middle school level was near the community transmission rate while elementary and high school fell below it.But all three of the grade bands were in the highest transmission rate per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“This was a great first week of school. We’re thrilled that we have all of our students back to full in-person instruction five days a week,” Berg said. At Hawthorne Elementary School on Friday afternoon, Mrs. Woods’ first grade class was outside for their health enhancement class with teacher Julie Smith. Buy Now Julie Smith teaches Health Enhancement to Katy Woods' first-grade class on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Hawthorne Elementary School. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle With the start of the school year, Smith said she was looking forward to seeing all her students again and to see some of those that had opted for remote learning last year return to Hawthorne.Smith said the school will continue to prioritize outside classes throughout the school year like they did last year. She estimates there were only around five days where health enhancement at Hawthorne was held indoors.“Luckily we have tough Montana kids, so we just layered up and kept on doing it,” Smith said.Smith said it was important for the students to have that time outside with a mask break and an opportunity to run around.Back at Gallatin High, social studies teacher Dave Budt said it had been an exciting and hectic start to the school year, like most school year starts are.With a return to five days a week of learning, he said it was much easier to make sure all the students were on the same page since everyone is in the classroom together instead of divided into two sections.Budt, who is also the activities coordinator for Gallatin High, said he was excited to see the students compete and have sports events with parents, students and community members.“It’s nice to see them involved in those activities because it also gives them a sense of normalcy as well,” Budt said of the student athletes.For some students there has been a period of adjustment.While there’s a lot of high energy and excitement from the students, many of them have also needed to adjust to the stamina it takes to get through the full five days a week, said Hannah Haygood and Vicki Whitman, both special education teachers.Haygood and Whitman said with the population they work with, there is some anxiety with returning to school and navigating full-time learning, COVID-19 safety protocols and responsibilities outside of school.“But the larger percentage of (the students) are ready for it, they’re ready for a school year as normal as possible,” Whitman said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 