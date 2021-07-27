Bozeman Schools warn of long-term budget problems By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Jul 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Joe Kusak teaches AP American Studies at Gallatin High School on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman School District’s budget is not sustainable for the long-term as elementary schools face enrollment drops and the cost of living in the area keeps rising, administrators cautioned this week.Although it’s in a solid place for the next two years, school administrators raised concerns over the future of the school district’s budget during a discussion at Monday’s board meeting.“The district’s operating budgets are not in a long-term sustainable position,” said Mike Waterman, director of businesses services. “... There’s going to have to be some changes long term.” With a preliminary budget of $103 million for the next school year, it’s estimated the district is set to spend about about $7 million more than it brings in — almost $4 million for the elementary district and $3 million for the high school.The information shared Monday is preliminary and Waterman said there will likely to be changes and more detailed information shared before August, when the board votes on the budget.“We’re OK in the short term, we’re OK next year and we’re OK the year after that,” he said.While the district can generally predict future spending and funding, Waterman said it is a lot murkier now due to enrollment changes and the effects of the pandemic.“Things are coming at us fast and we don’t have a lot of time to react,” he said, using the analogy of a stream during run-off. “… The budget picture and budget environment has really changed a lot in the last few years.”In addition to contingency funding that is built into the budget each year, like having leftover utility money, one-time funds like the federal COVID-19 relief will also help the district.The district is set to receive about $3 million from the federal government in the 2021-22 school year. Those funds, combined with other existing one-time funding of $7 million, will be enough to get the district through the anticipated deficit of $7 million, Waterman said.The district identified a few factors, both expected and unexpected, that have contributed to the running into the red.The opening of the second high school and the continued renovations of Bozeman High School is one of the inefficiencies that the district had planned. It’s anticipating it will take about six years for the high school district to climb back from a deficit, but it’s trending in the right direction, Waterman said. One unexpected factor is the drop in elementary school enrollment during the pandemic. While the district had planned for a 50-student increase for its kindergarten through eighth grades, it instead saw it decrease by about 350 students last fall. With the state funding public schools on a per-student basis, the elementary district saw a financial hit from the enrollment decrease while still having salaries and building overhead to pay.The district had anticipated holding a bond election this year for construction of a new elementary school but that was placed on hold. Waterman said it was a question of when, not if, the ninth elementary school would be needed.“We’re hoping and expecting that our enrollment will bounce back,” Waterman said.Following a question from Trustee Douglas Fischer on whether the district could begin saving money, Waterman said roughly 90% of the costs are wages, salaries and employee benefits. It is important for the district to be able to keep up with the employment market and the cost of living increases in town, he said.“The amount we are paying our staff is increasing faster than our increases from the Legislature,” Waterman said, adding he would struggle to cut services to students knowing the district was in a good spot for the next two years.The Bozeman Online Charter School, which will open this fall, is also a cost for the district. With 80 students enrolled, there are eight teachers, a principal and some support staff. The district is hopeful that it will become more efficient as it grows and could even help reduce costs over time without having the overhead associated with a building, Waterman said.Another moving piece that will impact the district’s budget is funding for the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program. The service provides mental and behavioral health support for students by allowing school districts to contract with private providers and bill through Medicaid.Previously, districts were able to provide a “soft match” for space and resources. But with the funding source uncertain, school districts across the state may be asked to contribute a 33% hard match.In response to questions from Trustee Lei-Anna Bertelsen about the impact to the budget, interim Superintendent Casey Bertram said that would be about $1.1 million for the district. The service provides mental and behavioral health support for students by allowing school districts to contract with private providers and bill through Medicaid.Previously, districts were able to provide a "soft match" for space and resources. But with the funding source uncertain, school districts across the state may be asked to contribute a 33% hard match.In response to questions from Trustee Lei-Anna Bertelsen about the impact to the budget, interim Superintendent Casey Bertram said that would be about $1.1 million for the district. He added the district is looking at alternative plans to provide similar services.Waterman said it would likely be mid to late-fall before a resolution was reached on the funding source between the federal government, Montana Office of Public Instruction and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.Despite the budget concerns, the total K-12 property taxes levied by the district will decrease for 2021-22.The board plans to vote on the final updated budget at its Aug. 16 meeting. 