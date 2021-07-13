The Bozeman School District plans to start the school year this fall with in-person learning five days a week at all grade levels and masks optional for students and staff.
The plan for next school year was based on recommendations from the district’s COVID-19 advisory group, with a few details awaiting legal advice and decisions from the local health department due to recent state legislation around vaccination status.
“I know that we have families that are patiently and anxiously waiting,” interim Superintendent Casey Bertram said during his presentation of the recommendations to the board during Monday evening’s meeting.
The district will continue to offer 100% online option at Bozeman and Galatin high schools and the Bozeman Online Charter School for K-8 grades.
No board vote was necessary for the school year plan since the district is no longer in a state of emergency as of June 14, which also saw the end of the district’s mask mandate.
The district sent a staff survey, which received 489 responses on whether masks should be required in the schools. Eighty-one percent of respondents said masks should be optional for all students and staff while 8.8% said masks should be required. Roughly 10% submitted other suggestions.
The district’s advisory task force was made up of district staff and administrators, representatives from the Bozeman Education Association and Bozeman Classified Employees Association unions, parent representations, members from the Gallatin City County Health Department and medical professionals.
The group met on July 8, a day before the CDC released its guidance on schools opening in the fall. The CDC also advised that masks should be optional in schools.
“It’s very much in line with what the group did which was reassuring,” Bertram said. “… CDC guidance doesn’t take into account Montana House Bill 702 but we need to take that into account.”
HB 702, which was passed in the recent legislative session, prevents government entities from withholding education opportunities or other services based on someone’s vaccination status. It also prohibits employers from refusing employment based on someone’s vaccination status.
After getting further legal advice on the mask recommendation, the task force adjusted its draft guidance to say that HB 702 prohibits the district from creating mask requirements based on COVID-19 vaccination status and employees can’t ask a person’s vaccination status.
Quarantine protocols and staff leave related to COVID-19 are still in the works as the district is waiting on additional legal advice and guidance from the Gallatin City County Health Department.
“We, like other school districts in the state, are waiting on further guidance from legal counsel,” Bertram said, adding he didn’t have full guidance on what the quarantine rules would look like for the district.
CDC guidance says vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine, but since the district can’t ask a person’s vaccination status it’s in a gray area on how to shape quarantine protocols.
During public comment, a teacher in the district encouraged schools to make sure students who choose to wear a mask aren’t bullied or “given grief about it.”
Trustee Douglas Fischer also asked that people respect an individual’s decision to wear a mask.
“I just want to make sure students and teachers feel comfortable with whatever their decision is,” Fischer said.
A married couple also separately commented and asked the board to reevaluate the mask optional guidance, citing the elementary and middle school students who aren’t eligible for a vaccine due to their age.
A few people provided public comment against masks in schools and expressed support for full in-person learning.
Many of the other safety protocols that were implemented during the pandemic will continue, like cleaning and disinfection procedures, upgraded filters and ventilation in the buildings and encouraging people to stay home if they’re sick.
Bertram also said the district would continue its detailed data collection beginning Aug. 13 and encouraged schools to invite volunteers back into the buildings in an organized way.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.