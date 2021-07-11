A draft policy update around student equity that drew heated comments from the public won’t be on the Bozeman School Board’s agenda Monday night. But district administrators will provide explanations on proposed changes and offer an opportunity for public comment.
Dozens of people spoke out against the equity policy during the June 28 board meeting, leading trustees to vote to table the policy until further discussion and community outreach.
The policy — which is related to the work of two committees, the Student Inclusion and Resiliency Initiative and the BSD7 Equity Advisory Committee — does not reference critical race theory. The goal of the updates is to address student achievement gaps, according to district administrators.
But criticism from parents and residents have referenced the national debate over critical race theory, which claims racism is systemic in American institutions.
In an effort to address concerns, the district released a press release Thursday evening outlining its plans to provide board and community education around its proposed revisions to the equity policy and procedures during the July 12 meeting.
“We found through all of that public comment and emails we’re receiving that language does matter and we need to err on the side of providing transparency and clarity around language and our intent around language,” interim Superintendent Casey Bertram said in an interview Friday.
The press release included a link to its ‘talking points’, a 10-page detailed communication plan, list of definitions and answers to common questions, including a section titled: “What about critical race theory?”
“The term equity has garnered national attention as well as local attention, and without clear and transparent communication it opens the door for assumptions and division,” the district said in its talking points.
The document also outlines why equity work is important for the district, including areas it can improve student success.
Almost 40% of students are not meeting proficiency in math and literacy on state assessment in grades 3-8 and 11. Economically disadvantaged students, students with learning disabilities and English language learners are disproportionately a part of the achievement gap, according to the district.
“Not all of our students are successful and we believe all means all and we have work to do as a district,” Bertram said.
The district is aware of multiple local organizations, Facebook groups and community organizations that are asking their members or constituents to weigh in on the discussion, Bertram said. He said he recognizes it as a part of a larger national conversation happening at school boards across the country.
“We’re not operating in isolation,” he said. “… Our primary focus is what does this mean in Bozeman Public Schools and how are we looking at it.”
Gallatin County Republicans is one of the groups organizing around the district’s equity work. A Facebook post from the group on July 7 urged people to attend the next school board meeting in person to speak against critical race theory.
The post also asked people to sign a petition for curriculum transparency in the school district, which it said would be presented at an upcoming school board meeting.
The group urged its followers to contact the school board trustees and “let them know that the proposed Equity Advisory Group’s Vision Statement is racist and in many instances is discriminatory.”
The district acknowledged in its talking points there was concern that the draft language in the Equity Advisory Committee’s vision statement was “perceived as opening the door for Critical Race Theory Curriculum.”
Bertram said the district appreciated the feedback and is in the process of revising the mission and vision statements
“The policy is the big piece of the puzzle, it’s all about our core purpose and equitable opportunities for student success and we don’t want the mission or vision statement of a committee to get in the way of moving that important equity work forward,” Bertram said.
The district’s talking points also broke down questions around how different aspects of how Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s binding opinion on critical race theory from May 27 applies to the district’s practices.
Bertram acknowledged that the document was long with a lot to cover but encouraged people to “dig in” and read it.
“We feel like there’s some information in there that will help calm fears and show the true intent that we are doing work to meet our core purpose,” he said.
In addition to the public comment opportunity during the July 12 board meeting, the district is planning a series of community conversations “in an effort to gain understanding and clarity around equity work in the district” and to provide feedback to the district.
People interested in participating may complete a form online and the dates, times and format will be designed around the number of interested participants.
Bertram said the district would be taking the process “slow to try to take the politicization and divisiveness out of this important conversation.”
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.