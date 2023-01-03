In an email outlining his recommendations, Bertram wrote that the board would be the decision-making body. Trustees are scheduled to vote at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Bertram said he was releasing his recommendations a week in advance to ensure people had time to submit feedback, either through an online survey, email to trustees@bsd7.org or one of a series of in-person forums.
A K-12 staff forum will be held Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by a community forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Both will be in Bozeman High School’s south cafeteria. A handful of “office hours” are scheduled throughout the week, where central office administrators will be in each of the middle and high schools during school hours to answer questions.
In his recommendations, Bertram said the disruption of closing one of the elementary schools was not worth the estimated $300,000 in savings toward the budget. If a school closed, the district would need to redraw its K-5 school boundaries.
Bertram instead recommends the board sell two small lots of land near Chief Joseph Middle School to buy additional time to work through the elementary school enrollment issue.
Bertram wants a consensus group to meet during the 2023-24 school year and study school boundaries for both an eight- and seven-elementary school district.
“Nobody has any idea how the combination of COVID-19, five years of declining local live birth rates, soaring housing costs, and the politicization of public education will impact our long-term enrollment projections,” Bertram wrote.
He added that closing a school only to reopen in a year or two would have negative impacts on the district.
Bertram would like to see the two lots near CJMS sold before the end of the 2023-24 school year and $300,000 of the proceeds used to cover the estimated savings of closing an elementary school.
One of the proposed budget reductions includes reducing central office or building administration. Bertram recommended eliminating the fine arts director position. If approved, the position would end on July 1.
To reach its goal of $4.1 million cut from the budget, the district would also need to cut employees. The recommendations are for the equivalent of 27 full-time employees, 14 at the high school level to cut $981,600 from the budget and 13 from the elementary and middle school level for a cut of $900,000. It’s likely the majority of the 13 would need to come from the two middle schools, according to Bertram.
A change in master schedules for middle and high schools will need to come along with the staffing cuts. According to Bertram’s recommendations the middle school master schedule would change for the 2023-24 school year and the high school would change for the 2024-25 school year.
Bertram said the district will work to eliminate positions through retirements or the end of one-year-only contracts.
“Any reductions that involve non-tenured staff will be scrutinized carefully and those individuals will receive support from the HR department to help secure future employment in other Montana public schools,” Bertram wrote.
Many of Bertram’s recommendations remained the same as what the budget consensus group proposed, including increasing extracurricular participation fees, reducing gifted program staff, increasing external facility user fees, restructuring the Thrive parent liaison contract, eliminating Bozeman Charter School, decreasing building and department budgets by 10%, and increasing the building reserve levy.
If approved, the Bozeman Charter School would close at the end of the 2022-23 school year. It has around 44 students currently enrolled, and the district would help the students move back to other schools.
Bertram said they would also work with the Bozeman Schools Foundation or other groups to possibly raise private money to relaunch the school.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.