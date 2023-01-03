Willson School File
Buy Now

The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School, photographed on Feb. 9.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman Schools superintendent released his recommendations to cut $4.1 million from the general fund budget ahead of next week’s school board meeting.

While Superintendent Casey Bertram’s proposed reductions mostly mirror what was recommended by a consensus group he did not include closing an elementary school, one of the proposals that had raised significant concerns among families and staff.

In an email outlining his recommendations, Bertram wrote that the board would be the decision-making body. Trustees are scheduled to vote at the Jan. 9 meeting.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.