The Bozeman School District moved forward with refinancing some of its elementary school debt on Monday.
The refinance is an effort to save taxpayer money and smooth out the bond payments over time.
When originally discussed in April, the district proposed refinancing $15 million in existing debt from Meadowlark Elementary School construction and renovation of Longfellow Elementary in 2012 and 2013. The 20-year bonds were issued for $26 million at a combined 3.42% interest rate.
The district decided to move forward with only refinancing the 2013 bond, with the sharp increase in interest rates making it less advantageous to refinance the 2012 bonds, according to Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business and operations.
“The 2012 bonds can still be refinanced, and we will continue to monitor the markets and move forward with that option when, if it is prudent to do so,” Waterman said on Tuesday.
State law requires that there’s at least half of a percent of interest rate savings between the refinanced debt and the original bonds. With an original interest rate of 3.67%, the 2013 bonds — with a remaining balance of roughly $9 million — have been refinanced with a 2.81% rate.
It’s expected to save $464,925 over the original bonds.
During Monday’s meeting, Waterman acknowledged that it was less than the district originally hoped for, but it was still a savings to taxpayers and showed an ongoing commitment to minimizing its tax impact to residents.
When the district originally began looking into refinancing the 2012 and 2013 bonds earlier this year, they were looking at interest rate saving of around $1.3 million. But with rates increasing, savings dropped in the range of $700,000 to $800,000 by the time the two refinancing proposals were brought to the board in mid-April.
While less than expected, Waterman said, the expected savings to the taxpayers was “nothing to sneeze at.”
The refinance also allowed the district to smooth out its scheduled debt payments, avoiding a large three-year increase of around $900,000 in 2023-24.
“It’s much more manageable,” Waterman said.
The scheduled payments will remain relatively consistent through fiscal year 2029, before gradually decreasing every few years.
“As our town grows as people more into town, we have more taxpayers paying those bond costs,” Waterman said during the meeting. “We feel good about that structure, and we still have a stair step down.”
The last time the district refinanced its debts was in 2017 for high school bonds.