The mission of the Bozeman Schools Foundation is to advance and support the Bozeman School District. As the district faces a $4.1 million budget deficit, the foundation has become more important than ever.
“They been very responsive to district needs over time,” Superintendent Casey Bertram said. “So I think that it was a natural next step as we approached the budget process to make sure that the foundation was in the room and was fully aware of the budget challenges we were facing.”
That’s why the foundation is looking to more strategically fundraise to address issues such as the needs of immigrants, English language learners, gifted and talented students, at-risk students, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities.
Although it works hand-in-hand with the district, BSF is a separate entity with its own operating budget. The foundation’s programs include Pack the Sack, Bozeman Reads, the Early Literacy Program, the School Supply Drive, the Apple Award program and scholarships for graduating seniors.
These programs would suffer if the foundation didn’t fund them, Bertram said.
Bozeman Reads, according to Bertram, would be unable to move forward without private dollars. There’s not enough staff to manage scholarship programs, either.
“Any of those projects, it’s not that the district couldn’t do it,” Bertram said. “It would be very challenging for the district to take on all those projects and provide the support that’s needed for the students in our schools.”
The district’s budget shortfall was not a surprise, and it immediately became clear that the school district would need both its requested mill levy funds and philanthropic assistance to address the problem.
That realization spurred several conversations between the foundation and the district.
First, said BSF executive director Jenn Lammers, they talked about whether or not philanthropy could be the answer, but they determined that the amount was too large to sustain through donations.
Second, they looked at whether or not an endowment could provide an ongoing earning revenue. That wasn’t feasible, either.
What was feasible on an ongoing basis, Lammers said, was applying for program grants for the foundation’s current activities and targeting specific donors for specific programs.
To handle the extra work, Lammers said the foundation is looking to hire more help, including a self-funding marketing and communications manager to “enhance communication about what the foundation is doing as well as the services, programs and opportunities within the district.”
Expanding its fundraising efforts will not take away from BSF’s current programs, Lammers said. The board hired her based on her experience and background in developing programs for sustainability and recognizing the changing needs of schools and students as the Gallatin Valley grows.
“I knew the assignment when I took the job,” Lammers said.
The foundation’s staff may look small on paper, but Bertram said it runs with the help of a dedicated board and the support of “a small army of volunteers.”
School board chair Greg Neil commended the work Lammers has been doing to help the district with its budget challenges.
“The Bozeman Schools Foundation truly is increasingly becoming — always has been — but becoming a more important partner ... for Bozeman Schools,” Neil said, “and having Jenn as their leader and her ability to have a good working relationship with our leader in Casey (Bertram), I just think that it’s on a really exciting track right now.
“The message is they’re vital. They’re important to us.”
Bertram echoed the BSF’s importance, both when the district is and is not cutting its budget. He said the foundation’s commitment to the district mirrors Bozeman’s support for public education.
Lammers said the foundation is not looking to replace other school fundraisers such as boosters, parent associations and Bozeman Friends of Music. Instead, it seeks to enhance and support them. Bertram agreed that the foundation seeks to amplify, coordinate and streamline those efforts.
“We want to equalize the quality of education across all schools in the district,” Lammers said. “In the future, it would be ideal for the Bozeman Schools Foundation to be able to address some of the perceived differences between what perhaps one parent association and school community can raise for their school and what another one can raise for theirs.”
Lammers emphasized that the foundation is an organization that is separate from the Bozeman School District but is designed to work with it and the school board to provide communication and partnership.
“We can’t do it alone. Our teachers can’t do everything,” Lammers said, “but if we can be a strong partner with the other organizations that we have in this town, I think it’s an across-the-board win for our students and community.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.