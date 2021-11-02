Bozeman Schools Foundation and district partner in early literacy project By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Nov 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A group of children participate in the Bozeman School District's early literacy program at Hyalite Elementary School on Oct. 26. Courtesy of Mikki VanVuren Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman School District and the Bozeman Schools Foundation have partnered on a new early literacy program, which launched last week with a family event at Hyalite Elementary School.The program is designed to help prepare children to learn how to read ahead of their start to school by developing certain skills at home.“We know through all of the latest neurological research that brain development is happening most rapidly before kids enter school,” said Megan Roth, an early literacy teacher with the district. “… If we can intervene and build a strong foundation prior to starting school, the likelihood of future school success is much greater.” For the first part of the project, taking place throughout this school year, the district aims to work with families with preschool-aged children.It plans to hold family nights at different elementary schools, where parents with children between the ages of 1 and 4 learn different ways to engage their children in simple and fun ways that improve skills that will help the children’s literacy later.“Our primary focus is on phonological awareness, which is being able to understand that words are made up of individual sounds and sound parts,” Roth said, adding alphabetic and print awareness were also key components.At the family nights, parents and children will also leave with a few books for their home library and an interactive learning kit, including learning placemats, dry erase markers and brightly colored teddy bear figures. A meal is also provided for the families during the event.In addition to the one held at Hyalite on Oct. 26, family nights are scheduled at Irving on Wednesday, Whittier on Nov. 10 and Emily Dickinson on Dec. 1. Another family night will be conducted in Spanish on Dec. 9.“When you’re learning a second language, you have an added challenge and we wanted to make sure we’re providing for everyone in our community,” Roth said. The first family night at Hyalite went well, Roth said, with a handful of engaged parents attending. Moving forward, the project will be focused on raising awareness of the event and increasing attendance, but it was a good starting point, she said.The project is part of the district’s goal to close its historical achievement gap, where certain student populations score lower than the district average.“It’s part of the overall district goal to make sure all of our learners are achieving and that gap is closed,” Roth said.In a news release from Bozeman Schools Foundation, district interim Superintendent Casey Bertram said 31% of students entering kindergarten in Bozeman this year were below the benchmark for literacy skills.“Studies show that a child is 90% more likely to remain a poor reader at the end of the fourth grade if the child is a poor reader at the end of the first grade — which is why we can’t wait for kindergarten to begin the learning process,” Bertram said.The Bozeman Schools Foundation raised over $45,000 for the first phase of the project, said Jenn Lammers, executive director of the foundation. Bozeman Noon Rotary, Langlas and Associates, and Wentana — a Wendy's franchisee for restaurants in Montana — each contributed around $15,000, Lammers said.The goal for this school year is to hold two more rounds of family nights at each of the schools, Lammers saidWhile the first part of the project is focused on engaging parents, Lammers said the second phase would focus on working with early child care providers and child care centers."It's not about necessarily sitting (the children) down and teaching them but interacting with them in ways that stimulate the brain," Lammers said of the project. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 