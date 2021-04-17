The Bozeman School District’s equity task force is developing a road map and a set of goals to guide its work building a school district that is “inclusive, diverse and equitable.”
Originally created in July of last year, the task force timeline was put on pause due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. In an update to the school board during its meeting on April 12, Marilyn King, interim co-superintendent, said the group has gotten a lot done since it started officially meeting in November.
“It isn’t about a bullying issue or solely a curriculum issue but truly impacts every part of our organization,” King said.
King told the board that before proceeding with any set of goals, it needed to make sure people understood the “why” and that would be it’s main focus
“We’re very fortunate because we had a lot of interest from members of our Bozeman School District community and greater community in joining this work,” King said.
The leadership committee includes King, Trustee Kevin Black, Principal Adrian Advincula, Chris Greer-Young from the Montana Racial Equity Project, student members Olivia Bulis and Lauren Matthews, Sarah Sigler, a teacher in the district, and Godfrey Saunders, who previously worked in the district but is now the Belgrade School District superintendent.
In the past few months, the group has outlined goals for the district including representing diverse voices and perspectives across the district on equity and race, eliminating disparities and inequitable practices, promoting inclusion, justice and equity in the schools and establishing a framework to transform the district into a leading institution that addresses the opportunity and achievement gaps for all students.
Bulis said one of the big concerns the group discussed was that anti-racism could be seen in a negative light by the community and the schools, or that community would view the task force’s future recommendations as too contentious.
Greer-Young said the group chose to read “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi because they understand anti-racism work is a transformative concept.
“Conversations about racism in all its many forms, including the education system, are never easy and these conversations are all uncomfortable,” she said. “If we’re to become effective in dismantling racism in all its many forms, we have to become comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
Racism creates a false hierarchy in how it assigns human value and the book offers solutions, Greer-Young said.
“By practicing anti-racism and anti-racist work we can affect change in what was historically and continues to be an unjust world because anti-racist know that racial inequity is fueled by racist polices,” she said.
It is important for the group to think about all the parts of schooling not just the classroom in an anti-racist lens, Bulis said. That includes the demographics of staff, school leadership, school administration, school curriculum, teaching and learning practices, definitions and measurement of academic success and professional development.
In the next several months the group might have opportunities for people looking to get involved to join, King said. The group is also in the process of finalizing a website.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.