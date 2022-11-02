Let the news come to you

Bozeman Schools’ budget committee continues to tackle how to shave $4.1 million off the district’s annual K-12 general fund budget.

The committee, which started meeting in June, hopes to reach consensus around a series of suggestions on how the district could cut expenses. Those recommendations would be passed along for the school board to take action on.

“It’s hard work. We’re contemplating, in some cases, some pretty significant changes to the way the district operates. And those conversations are never easy. It’s hard to envision what changes might look like in the future,” said Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations.


