“It’s hard work. We’re contemplating, in some cases, some pretty significant changes to the way the district operates. And those conversations are never easy. It’s hard to envision what changes might look like in the future,” said Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations.
The committee started meeting twice a month in October, with meetings scheduled for Nov. 9 and 16, and a final meeting planned for Dec. 8.
The hope is to have recommendations from the committee to the school board by the December meeting. If the committee needs more time, it can always schedule additional meetings, Waterman said.
Waterman said it’s too soon to tell which recommendations might be passed along by the committee.
The group is working off a list of 20 suggestions on how to reduce the budget. It was compiled from ideas submitted by staff, administration, and local residents. Earlier this year, the district — prioritizing transparency throughout the process — created a survey for people to submit their suggestions.
Waterman estimates the district has received around 92 responses to the survey. The survey is still open if people want to respond. It also has a question section and if people submit a question and their email address, Waterman said they’ll receive a response from the district team.
“We got a lot of responses back like change the way schools are funded, offer sales tax and those type of things. Those aren’t in control of the district. Those would take legislative changes,” he said.
With the next Legislature starting in January, Waterman said the district is expecting changes to the state’s funding formula. The $4.1 million reductions goal is the district’s best guess based on what it knows now but it’s prepared to be flexible.
“We don’t even really know what our ground rules are going to be after the Legislature meets and makes their decision,” he said.
For a proposed strategy to advance to the school board, everyone in the committee would need to give it a thumbs-up.
“It’s saying yes that it is something that we aren’t necessarily happy about but it’s something that we think deserves more consideration and is forwarded to the board,” he said.
One of the proposed budget reduction strategies involves adjusting the master schedule to increase staffing efficiency.
“There’s a lot of notes around that. We’re trying to figure out how that might actually look,” he said, adding there’s a lot of pieces that would be impacted by a master schedule change.
Other suggestions include eliminating the Bozeman Charter School, Bridger Charter Program, staffing for gifted and talented programs and the Thrive contract, changing elective requirements, combining small classes at the high schools, reduce central office or building administration, and increase extracurricular participation fees.
Another idea involves closing an elementary school with most of the savings from a reduction in building administration, custodian services and utility costs. Most of the certified staff would follow the students to the consolidated schools, with redrawing school boundaries considered a significant undertaking.
The list also includes reducing the school week to four days. The idea includes the note that classified pay rates would be increased to keep hourly staff from losing 20% of its pay. Bus routes and school food services are also paid out of separate funds so reductions wouldn’t impact the general fund balance. The district also acknowledges it would impact families, with the high cost of child care and the limited services.
Many of the suggestions include caveats on how much would be saved or an acknowledgement that more details would need to be worked out. Waterman said it won’t be the committee’s job to work out all the details but to reach consensus on which of the suggestions should be forwarded to the board for consideration.
“It’s not going to necessarily be the role of this committee to work out those details. The committee’s goal is to come up with a list of changes for the next group to take and run with and figure out the details on,” Waterman said.
With around 90% of the general fund budget made up of salaries and benefits, the board has asked to prioritize looking into what positions could be eliminated based on attrition.
“So hopefully as people leave on their own, whether retirements or they move on for whatever reason, we can leave some of those, most of those, or all of those positions unfulfilled and minimize the number of people who are actively working, that we’d have to reduce,” Waterman said.
Waterman said the committee — which is made up of school board trustees, teachers, union representatives, building administrators, students, parents and central office staff — is also trying to keep best possible outcomes at the forefront of its work.
“They’re hard conversations but we’re trying to do the best thing that we can for our students, for our community, for our taxpayers and ultimately make the district better as a result of the changes,” Waterman said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.