Bozeman School District classified employees are set to receive pay raises of 3% for the next two years, according to an agreement reached between the district and the union.
The employees will receive raises of 3% each year for the next two years, contingent on the passage of general fund levies.
The two groups also agreed to increase starting salaries primarily for paraprofessional and food service employees to better compete with starting salaries throughout Bozeman.
Human Resources Director Pat Strauss said the district worked hard to increase the starting pay for employees.
“Starting salaries were in the $12 (per hour) range and the adjustment to salary schedules will raise that above $14 per hour, which I think is still playing catch up. A lot of places are advertising for $15 per hour but we’re headed in the right direction,” Strauss said.
The negotiations from April 20 also included an agreement to establish a committee to discuss building use coverage with custodians.
The two parties agreed to continue the 50/50 split of any increases in insurance up to 20% and to bring dental insurance concerns to the district’s insurance committee.
The agreement goes into effect July 1 and ends on June 30, 2023.
Ashley Henigman will become the interim Sacajawea Middle School Assistant Principal, following Cale Van Velkinburgh’s appointment as the administrator for the Bozeman Online Charter School.
Will Dickerson will serve as the interim Hyalite Elementary School Principal. The vacancy for next year was created when Mike VanVuren was appointed the interim Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Technology for next school year. That position was opened after Casey Bertram was picked to be the interim superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year.
Johnna Hall will be the interim Morning Star Elementary School Principal for the 2021-2022 school year. Darren Schlep temporarily moved out of that position earlier this year to become interim Whittier Principal after the death of Principal Craig Kitto. Hall moved out of the elementary school classroom to take on the role of principal.
During Monday’s meeting, the three recently elected trustees, Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Douglas Fischer and Gary Lusin, were sworn in for three-year terms. In its annual organization session, the board reelected Chair Sandy Wilson and Vice Chair Greg Neil to serve as board leadership for another year.
