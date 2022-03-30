The Bozeman School Superintendent unveiled revised leadership changes this week, after the initial proposal stirred up concerns among Bozeman fine arts supporters.
The changes, which would take place for the 2022-2023 school year, add support positions to select elementary schools and maintain the fine arts director position.
In early March, Superintendent Casey Bertram shared an initial restructuring plan that would combine three new assistant principal positions at the elementary level with a series of district-wide administrative jobs, including its fine arts coordinator.
Supporters of the fine arts in Bozeman raised concerns at the March 7 board meeting, saying the changes endangered the much-loved and successful program.
During the meeting, Bertram said the district would go back to the drawing board, while still finding a way to support the district’s goal to close historic and current achievement gaps by providing additional support to elementary school teachers and principals.
The revised plan published this week creates a mix of new positions – assistant principal, behavior support specialist and English learner teacher – to provide greater support at three elementary schools.
The schools were selected based on a needs assessment that looked at student achievement, socioeconomic status, English learner population, special education needs and enrollment and school size.
Whittier Elementary would add a behavioral support specialist, Emily Dickinson Elementary would add an assistant principal, and Hyalite Elementary would add a behavioral support specialist and an English learner teacher.
Hyalite has the highest English language learner population in the district.
Another changed outlined by Bertram will see Cale VanVelkinburgh, the principal of Bozeman Charter School will move to Whittier Elementary School as its principal starting next school year.
The Bozeman Charter School, which is housed in the Willson administrative building, will move to Irving Elementary school for the 2022-2023 school year. It will maintain its charter school status but will have access to Irving’s library, gym space, playground and classrooms. Irving’s principal will also serve as principal of the charter school.
“Estimated enrollment will be around 300 students in total, which is similar to enrollment at Hawthorne, Longfellow, and Whittier, each served by one full-time principal,” Bertram wrote.
The fine arts director position will oversee and lead all fine arts programs, and will no longer oversee the English Learner program or McKinney Vento, which supports students experiencing homelessness, and Title VI programs.
Bertram also outlined a partnership with the Bozeman Schools Foundation to launch a campaign to fund a K-5 visual arts residency program.
In a statement sent to the Chronicle on Wednesday, Nicole Rosenleaf-Ritter, chair of the Bozeman Friends of Music, wrote that the BFOM was relieved to see the revisions in the leadership plan.
“We believe the decision to fully restore the fine arts director position is the best possible outcome,” she said. “It will allow Bozeman’s outstanding music teachers to concentrate on providing the finest possible music education to our students.”
Rosenleaf-Ritter said the BFOM board was grateful that the superintendent and trustees took the time to listen to people’s concerns and revisit the process.
In an email response to the Chronicle on Wednesday, Bertram said the changes would not be a specific board discussion or action item, and he plans to move forward with the changes for next school year.
Some individual hiring changes, like principal and assistant principal positions at the elementary and middle school levels, would need to come in front of the board for approval.