Local schools are balancing commitments to provide an inclusive learning environment with legal obligations to implement a controversial law restricting transgender athletes.
School officials in Bozeman and Belgrade said they are waiting for guidance from education associations in the state while watching for possible federal push back against the law.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 112 last week. The law bans transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports.
Opponents of the law said it discriminates against transgender students and infringes on the rights of transgender Montanans. Supporters of the legislation argue it provides cisgender women a fair athletic competition by ensuring they don’t compete against transgender women who were identified as male at birth.
The Bozeman School District is awaiting guidance from the Montana School Boards Association, looking at what other states have implemented and watching for a possible federal reaction, said Casey Bertram, Bozeman’s interim co-superintendent.
“For us, next steps include working with our athletic director, talking with the other AA athletic directors and superintendents on the actual implementation of that bill and what that will look like,” Bertram said. “We’re still wrapping our mind around that bill.”
The district’s sports participation forms don’t ask student to identify their sex assigned at birth but rather include a gender question. Bertram said the district would wait for additional guidance from the Montana School Boards Association and Montana High School Association before making any changes to its participation forms.
Asking students to report their sex assigned at birth while maintaining the district’s goals of being a safe, welcoming and inclusive school is going to be difficult, Bertram said.
“That’s very hard to reconcile,” he said. “That we would implement a procedure and policy and state legislation that, from one perspective, proponents feel is trying to level the playing field and, from the other perspective, purposefully leaves out and discriminates against another group.”
The current spring sports season won’t see any changes under the new law, with implementation set for June 1. If there are no legal challenges, the new law would go into effect for the district’s fall sports season.
If the federal government determines the new law violates Title IX, the policy that bans sex-based discrimination, an amendment in the legislation would void it.
“If the federal government were to withhold federal education dollars then the bill in essence becomes void,” Bertram said.
Bertram said the district hasn’t experienced or received information of an individual identified as male at birth competing on a girl or women’s sports team.
“It could be a policy and procedure that we don’t have to use,” he said, adding that there is still more for the district to understand about the law.
“We have to do what is required by law but we also know that these are students and these are kids’ lives,” Bertram said. “Any of these situations we would handle with care and compassion and do what the law requires and try to, at the end of the day, do no harm.”
In Belgrade, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said the Montana High School Association, which regulates high school sports and activities, would likely release guidelines for schools to follow in the near future.
“Now that HB 112 is official, school districts will be obligated to follow the law,” Saunders said in an emailed response.
Mark Beckman, executive director of the Montana High School Association, said Montana schools will follow Title IX and will be advised to follow state law.
The organization will also “monitor any judicial proceedings regarding the application of HB 112 in sanctioned sports in Montana,” Beckman said in an emailed statement.
Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian organization, released a statement in support of the law. It applauded the bill’s signing “in the face of ongoing pressure from woke corporations and special interests to reject this type of legislation.”
Alex Rate, legal director for the ACLU of Montana, said he couldn’t comment on legal strategy in Montana at this point.
“We are looking at using every tool in the tool kit to make sure this law does not harm transgender Montanans,” Rate said.
Regardless of what happens in the federal courts, Rate said the Montana state constitution guarantees an individual’s right to privacy.
“For many people their gender identity is one of the most private parts of who they are,” Rate said. “Permitting the government to invade that realm is a violation of that right.”
Emma Bode, Bozeman field manager of Forward Montana, said she anticipates the law will be litigated in Montana. But Forward Montana has no direct action planned to do so.
Regardless of what happens, “a certain amount of harm has been done in questioning the rights of transgender and LGBTQ Montanans,” Bode said.
She said it is important to remember there is a “strong community of LGBTQ folks in Montana” and a group of supporters and organizations that won’t stop working to support them.
