While the Bozeman School District promises that the biggest tax request on the May 5 school ballot wouldn’t raise taxes, officials stress that other measures would mean higher taxes.
“To be clear, we do anticipate Bozeman School District taxes overall will increase next year,” Mike Waterman, district business services director, wrote in an email Tuesday.
The first reason is that $25 million in bond debt was sold last August. It’s the final piece of the $125 million bond issue voters passed in 2017 to build a second high school and upgrade Bozeman High.
Repayment of those high school construction bonds will hit the tax rolls for the first time next year, Waterman said, so people will definitely see their property taxes rise.
The second reason that property taxes could increase is that the School Board voted Monday to ask voters for annual tax increases to help pay the regular costs of hiring teachers, paying utilities and running schools.
In the Bozeman elementary district, the request is for $305,000, which would raise property taxes by about $2.21 a year for every $100,000 of a home’s assessed market value. For a $400,000 home, the median sale price reported by the Gallatin Association of Realtors, that would be $8.84 a year.
In the larger Bozeman high school district, the request is for $364,000. That would raise property taxes about $2.20 year per $100,000 assessed value, or $8.80 on a $400,000 home.
If both measures pass, as happens in most years, the total increase would be $4.41 per $100,000 home value, or $17.64 a year for a $400,000 home.
The bigger and more complicated question on the May 5 ballot is the request for a “transition” levy of $1 million a year for up to six years.
That’s intended to help cover the extra $2.3 million a year it will cost to open and operate the second high school.
School Board trustees and administrators say they have money in the bank to cover at least four years of the transition. They have about $5 million in savings built up over several years just for this eventuality, plus $4 million in interest earned off the $125 million bond money.
The problem is that the $4 million in interest can’t be used to cover operating costs. Because it comes from the voter-approved construction bonds, the interest money can only be used for construction costs.
So school officials’ plan is to ask voters for $1 million a year in a transition levy to generate money that can legally be used for operating costs. If voters agree, they’d offset that $1 million tax increase by using $1 million from the pot of interest money to reduce how much taxpayers would be charged next year for the construction debt.
Waterman said he was concerned about the headline on the Chronicle’s Tuesday story on the transition levy, “Bozeman schools ask voters for $1 million, promise zero tax hike.” That could make it sound like there won’t be any tax increase at all in the coming year, and that’s not true, he said.
“The public’s trust is critical to us, so we don’t want to mislead anyone,” Waterman wrote.
Ballots for the May 5 school election will be mailed out in mid-April.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.