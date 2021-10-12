Bozeman Schools adapt health policies to match new laws By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A student works on math homework during summer school on July 9 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman School District updated a handful of health related policies during Monday’s meeting to reflect new state laws.The policy changes were developed along with the Montana School Boards Association to reflect both changes from the Montana Legislature and regulatory changes from the Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Environmental Quality.The policies affected by the revisions ranged from student immunizations, student health physical screenings, management of sports related concussions, administering medicines to students and communicable diseases. The district updated its student immunization policies to reflect House Bill 702, which restricts the district’s ability to inquire or make decisions based on the COVID-19 vaccination status of its students, employees or visitors.First reading and board discussion for the policy changes happened on Sept. 27.During Monday’s meeting the changes passed 7-1, with Trustee Lisa Weaver voting against it.After raising concerns around specifics of the language in a section titled “Emergency Administration of Medication,” Weaver proposed a motion that would have changed the first sentence from “In case of an emergency…” to “In case of a medical emergency…”The proposed policy revision had changed “anaphylactic reaction or risk of such reaction” to simply “emergency.” Weaver asked why the wording had been changed and said it was important to designate what kind of emergency. “It’s intended to be a broad statement to cover a variety of situations where we’re administering or staff is administering emergency medications,” said interim Superintendent Casey Bertram, adding it included instances like giving medicine for diabetic reactions and seizures.Bertram said administrators used the term “emergency” to account for a variety of possibilities and chose not to list them because it was dependent on the students in the district and the situation.Weaver said she felt it should be changed “because we’re talking about medical emergencies and not other kinds of emergencies. I think we need to be specific and not operate under implication but specification.”A few trustees said they felt it was unnecessary to add additional words to the policy.“The portion of the section headline says ‘emergency medicine,’ that would kind of, that’s already presented and communicated in the headline of this. I’m not sure I can wrap my head around adding another layer of words,” said Trustee Kevin Black.Weaver’s motion received a second from Trustee Greg Neil but failed to pass with the required six votes.A second motion was proposed by Black to remove a sentence requiring staff members to supervise children while they use hand sanitizer and soap to prevent ingestion. With no specification on grade levels, Black suggested it should be eliminated.Black’s motion passed, with Weaver the lone vote against it. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 