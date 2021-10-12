Bozeman schools academic scores dip in 2020-2021 school year By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The pandemic continues to impact student proficiency in the Bozeman School District, with several academic assessments showing a decline in overall proficiency for the 2020-21 school year compared to years prior.During Monday’s school board meeting, district administrators said they continue to see an academic impact from the pandemic, with some student populations disproportionately impacted by a historical achievement gap and a COVID-19 related gap.“What we saw across all of these assessments, we see academic impacts from the pandemic. We don’t know the specific causes of those impacts. We know it may be different for each student,” interim Superintendent Casey Bertram said. The district discussed three assessments it uses across the grade levels. The STAR assessment is used to identify students who may struggle academically, the Smarter Balanced Assessment is used throughout Montana for grades 3-8 and the ACT test, which is used to assess 11th graders.The STAR assessment for early literacy, reading and math is conducted every fall, spring and winter. The assessment consistently shows student proficiency increasing throughout the school year, improving from each testing point.But looking at the proficiencies in the three subject areas from 2018 to 2021 shows lower proficiency scores for this past school year compared to a pre-pandemic year. For example, in math for the spring of last year 3,142 students were proficient out of the 4,780 students tested, or about 66%. In the spring of the 2018-2019 school year, 3,471 out of the 5,020 students, or about 69%, were proficient.While students are improving throughout the school year, it is not at the same proficiency level compared to before the pandemic.Administrators also shared data on student populations it tracks, like those who are Native American, African American, Hispanic, economically disadvantaged, experiencing homelessness and students with an individualized education plan.“Our identified student populations are performing lower than our district average,” said Mike Van Vuren, interim deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology.The same is also held true for the ACT assessment taken by 11th grade students.“Overall, these are the same trends we see with student populations in other areas. It’s really different tests but same trends,” said Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of instruction. The district has previously expressed concerns over the achievement gaps and has identified closing those gaps as part of its long-range strategic plan.“Some of our disaggregated groups that we’re required to report on are disproportionately a part of that achievement gap. You saw that across the platforms and the assessment systems we talked about,” Bertram said.Trustee Gary Lusin asked if the district had specific data on students who had opted to be 100% remote for the last school year. Bertram said it didn’t at the moment but administrators could separate those numbers.Trustee Greg Neil said the COVID-19 achievement gap was compounding the historical achievement gap the district has previously targeted. He asked how district administrators would go about addressing both.“The simple answer is, it’s the same solution,” Bertram said. “… It doesn’t really matter whether it’s a historical achievement gap or a compounded COVID achievement gap.”He said it’s important to each year look at the students who are still struggling, assess them to determine what they need and then get them the resources they need to make progress.“We feel like COVID adds to the complexity of this. It increases the number of students who are struggling or are not proficient. But all the work we’re doing across the district to target it is the same work,” Bertram said.The district also shared data related to student’s social emotional health, related to the DESSA, or the Devereux Student Strengths Assessment, which is a standardized behavior rating scale completed by teachers and staff in the building. The assessment also allows the district to compare its data with DESSA data across the country.The district started using the DESSA assessment in fall 2020 and spring 2021."What you see across our elementary, middle and high schools is we have many more students identified in the strength area," Bertram said. "… At the elementary and middle school, fewer students than the norm sample in the need category." Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 