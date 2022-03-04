A proposed series of Bozeman School District administrative leadership changes is stirring up concerns among fine arts teachers in the district and members of Bozeman arts and music groups.
The proposal, slated for discussion at Monday’s school board meeting, would combine three new assistant principal positions at the elementary level with a series of district-wide administrative jobs, including its fine arts coordinator.
District leaders have said the changes will not impact the arts but will focus administrative support at the building level instead of at a central office. But people have expressed concerns around the restructuring’s impacts on the fine arts program.
The board will discuss the policy changes that would add three elementary assistant principal/district program director positions to its leadership compensation plan policy. A vote will not take place on Monday but it is expected to come back for a vote at the March 28 meeting.
Superintendent Casey Bertram said he would also be asking for feedback from trustees on the organizational leadership changes associated with the policy. The policy change and the reorganization of the district’s leadership structure are two separate decisions, he said.
“The policy change requires board approval. The leadership organization structure doesn’t necessarily require board approval, but I certainly want to hear from the Board of Trustees on proposed changes,” Bertram said in an email.
The restructuring would add three full-time assistant principals at Emily Dickinson, Hyalite and Whittier elementary schools. The district said those schools were chosen due to a needs assessment focused on student achievement, socioeconomic status, English learner population special education needs and school size.
To offset the cost of adding those three positions, the district would eliminate existing behavioral support specialist positions at each of those schools and task them with overseeing either fine arts, English learners or gifted education programs for the district.
Renee Westlake, a local education consultant, said the school district has a well-supported arts program in Bozeman and one of the most highly regarded programs in the state.
Westlake, who was the district’s fine arts coordinator from 2002 to 2015, said the responsibilities of the coordinator are a full-time position.
Some of the responsibilities of the position include working closely with arts teachers, coordinating budgets with school principals, scheduling course offerings, working with other school districts, coordinating festivals, events and concerts and maintaining a calendar for the Willson Auditorium, Westlake said.
The position also helps ensure a consistent arts curriculum in all of the district’s schools and aligns the curriculum between the three school levels, according to Westlake.
Westlake said she hopes the administration and board would “be willing to go back to the drawing board and look at this a little more carefully knowing that what they’re proposing right now ... is going to harm the arts greatly.”
Chandra Lind, orchestra teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School, said both the director of fine art coordinator and assistant principal positions deserve to be individual full-time positions.
“We do want our elementary schools to have all the support they need and we do want the schools to stay within their budgets but we would like to be able to look for alternative solutions that don’t involve jeopardizing a successful program,” Lind said.
As a music teacher, Lind said, it was important for the administrator who oversees all of the district’s arts to have experience and understanding of what it means to be a successful arts teacher, which goes beyond classroom management.
“I have always been blessed to have great administrators,” Lind said. “It’s been most helpful to have someone who knows the specific nuances of what I teach when I have questions on how to best meet the needs of my students.”
The district has maintained fine arts programs and funding won’t be impacted by the change.
In his email, Bertram said the school district has an amazing fine arts program and the proposed leadership changes were not intended to diminish it.
“We can maintain high-quality fine arts programming and also make these shifts to support building principals in our K-5 schools,” Bertram said. “We are not reducing fine arts programs, we are not cutting fine arts teachers, we are not cutting fine arts budgets; this is rather a restructure of how district level K-12 oversight of fine arts is handled.”
Over the last few weeks, Bertram has had conversations on the changes with the executive cabinet, instructional cabinet and the current director of fine arts and student programs. Multiple options were considered, and after a draft plan was created Bertram met with various groups and individuals to explain the changes and get feedback, he said.
Those who spoke to the Chronicle in support of the fine arts position said they support the school board and administration. But, they said, the changes might have consequences district leadership can’t foresee.
“I do think that making these kinds of changes has the potential to be a slippery slope,” Lind said.
There are concerns among arts teachers that they would lose their voice to the district’s upper administration with the proposed changes, Lind said.
“We haven’t been given a chance to help define what our administrator does on a daily basis,” Lind said.
She and other music teachers were first told of the restructuring plans on Monday.
The proposed changes have also galvanized support from local symphony, opera, ballet and theater groups.
Intermountain Opera’s Board of Directors President Doug Badenoch said he knows the school board and district administration are trying to meet all the needs of their students.
“We want to make sure the goals of equity and education are met by the school district but that we don’t take away from the energy and the quality of education that come from the fine arts program,” Badenoch said.
One parent, Gary Schoep, has three children who have participated in the music and arts programs at the school. His youngest will be traveling with the district orchestra to Europe over spring break where he’ll “perform in concert halls in the home town of Mozart.”
Schoep said another son works as an apprentice plumber following graduation.
“He took both orchestra and art and is much more well rounded because of it,” Schoep wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “He may not be a professional violist or painter but he can rely on the basics throughout his life.”
Those who spoke to the Chronicle said they want to work with the school board and district leadership to find a solution that would maintain the fine arts director position and ensure a strong arts program for their students.
“There’s so much strife and conflict and disagreements in our world and it’s really nice to be able to work in harmony and to bring joy to our community and these students,” Lind said.