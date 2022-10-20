Reading and math scores among students in Bozeman Public Schools continue to hover below their pre-pandemic levels.
The number of elementary and high school students who scored proficient or higher on standardized tests for the 2021-22 school year are consistently below the district’s 2018-19 levels, the school year prior to the pandemic’s start.
Last school year, 62% of high school students were proficient or higher in English language arts, a decline from the 2018-19 school year when 67% of students were proficient or higher, according to the Office of Public Instruction’s student data. For math, 41.5% of high school students were proficient or higher compared to 53.4% in 2018-19.
At the elementary level, 65.9% of students were proficient or higher in English language arts, down from 70.1%% in 2018-19. For math, 56.1% of elementary students were proficient or higher, compared to 61.2% in 2018-19.
“Overall, our students continue to grow and make positive academic gains in all grade levels,” said Mike Van Vuren, deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology, in an emailed response to questions. “That being said, we still have significant learning gaps for many of our students who fall into our major subgroups.”
The district’s student subgroups refer to gifted and talented students, economically disadvantages students, English language learners, students with an individualized education plan and students with disabilities.
“As is the case in previous years (gifted and talented) students continue to trend above our district averages for proficiency. We are able to identify distinct learning gaps for our other subgroups in both reading and math when we compare them to our district averages for proficiency,” Van Vuren said.
Across the state, standardized test scores hover below their 2018-19 scores.
In English language arts, both high school and elementary students were four percentage points below their pre-pandemic scores in 2021-22, 42.1% and 46.2% respectively. In math, high school students were eight percentage points below pre-pandemic levels at 25.3% and elementary students were five percentage points below at 36.5%
Van Vuren acknowledged that Montana school districts, including Bozeman, have experienced declines in scores during the first few years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bozeman’s proficiency averages range from 15-20 percentage points higher than the state averages. Bozeman seems to be rebounding better than the state averages in (English Language Arts) but the state averages are rebounding better than Bozeman in math,” he said.
For its early literacy goal, the district wants to see 85% of children entering kindergarten to show early literacy skills. For the last two years, the incoming kindergarten proficiency has remained at 69%. For the grade level reading goal, the district wants to see 90% of all third grade students to be proficient in the end-of-year reading assessment. Last spring, Bozeman third graders were at 75% proficiency.
“We are seeing larger gains in our elementary scores, but that is because we have focused our attention and resources on that grade band. We will be shifting that focus to our middle schools and high schools over the upcoming years,” Van Vuren said.
The district has been building academic support systems in each school.
“Although we are able to identify a drop in scores overall, our focus really needs to be on how we course correct to improve these scores,” Van Vuren said.
