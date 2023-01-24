Willson School File
The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices at Willson School.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Following the passage of the Bozeman School District’s budget reduction plan, some fine arts supporters remain worried about the long-term impacts of removing the fine arts director position.

Just over a half dozen people made public comment during Monday evening’s board meeting, asking the district to maintain the director position.

Earlier this month, the school board approved two plans to cut $4.1 million from the budget, with the first dependent on the passage of a levy. If the levy doesn’t pass in May, the district would revert to its second plan, which include steeper staffing cuts.


Liz Weber

