The Bozeman School District is considering a handful of possible projects with its property, including requesting proposals for workforce housing on 12 acres the district owns.
During Monday’s board meeting, district administrators and trustees discussed recommendations from the long range facility planning committee, which met June 27.
The planning committee, which meets as needed, was asked to give the district direction on various property proposals, which are in the early stages of consideration.
“All of these were things that were brought to the district,” said Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations. He said the district did not actively advertise the properties or seek project proposals.
While the committee’s recommendations didn’t require action from the board, Waterman said, it was important to provide them an opportunity to weigh in.
One of the committee’s recommendations was to put out a request for proposals to develop workforce housing on the 12 acres the district owns near its bus barn property.
Waterman said there isn’t a draft of the RFP yet and it was still “a ways out,” but the district felt it was time to take the next steps in the process.
Despite not advertising the land, the district has already had a handful of developers and interested people approach them about turning the plot of land into housing.
“We would want them to bring their best offer to be able to consider those and choose to proceed with one of them or not,” Waterman said, adding that sending out an RFP does not lock the district into taking action.
A possible scenario could see part of the units being made available for district employees to rent with a discount and the remainder being made available to people outside the district, according to Waterman.
Another recommendation from the committee was to continue talks with the city of Bozeman around possibly selling or leasing its 9 acres of property at Durston and Cottonwood. The city had expressed interested in using it for a proposed new recreation center, west side library and indoor/outdoor pool.
It would be necessary to “nail down a lot more details,” including if it would a long-term use lease or a sale and the finances, he said.
The district’s administration team would continue meeting with the city’s administration team, and no action was required of the board yet, Waterman said.
The district was aware that its taxpayer base extended beyond that of the city of Bozeman, according to Waterman.
“We understand that there’s taxpayers outside of the city of Bozeman that have an interest in that project,” Waterman said, adding the district would make sure any transaction was in the best interest of its taxpayers both in and outside the city.
If the district and city moved forward on a sale of the land, the district could invest the money into an expansion of the Bozeman Sports Park, located north of Gallatin High School.
The long range building committee recommended continuing conversations with the Bozeman Sports Park but the district hasn’t made any commitments to the sports park, Waterman said.
The committee also recommended the district look into selling two 1-acre lots adjacent to Chief Joseph Middle School and deny an offer from a local arts center to sell the Willson building for below market value.
Based on the committee’s recommendations, the district administration would continue conversations with the city and local organizations while providing updates to the board.
“The district has done a fantastic job planning for the future as far as land goes and future school sites,” Waterman said. “We want to be good stewards of those assets moving forward.”