Early Literacy
Megan Roth, an early literacy teacher with the Bozeman School District, reads to a group pre-kindergarten and kindergarten-age kids at the Hawk's Nest on April 18, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Bozeman School District is partnering with Greater Gallatin United Way this summer to provide an early literacy camp for kids entering kindergarten.

It’s the district’s first summer camp project in several years, said early literacy teacher Megan Roth.

United Way’s kidsLINK program puts on the camp, while BSD provides space and staff for the early literacy component through its Bozeman Reads program. The kidsLINK camp also includes activities for kids up to 5th grade.


