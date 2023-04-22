The Bozeman School District is partnering with Greater Gallatin United Way this summer to provide an early literacy camp for kids entering kindergarten.
It’s the district’s first summer camp project in several years, said early literacy teacher Megan Roth.
United Way’s kidsLINK program puts on the camp, while BSD provides space and staff for the early literacy component through its Bozeman Reads program. The kidsLINK camp also includes activities for kids up to 5th grade.
“On a personal level, I feel like this is kind of a collaboration that just makes sense,” said kidsLINK program director Ben Frentsos.
Every week of the kidsLINK camp is themed around kid-friendly topics, using Legos, robotics and more to teach in areas such as STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, and languages, crafts and music. Frentsos said kids get to experience a different side to education that they may not get in the classroom.
Bozeman Reads, which provides the second component of the camp, is an early literacy outreach project run by the school district. It’s built around the district’s long-range strategic plan calling for 85% of its incoming kindergartners to have literacy skills by 2025.
“Bozeman Reads had wanted to run this style of early literacy jump-start programming,” said Roth, “and we felt like we could have a larger reach and impact if we could partner with another camp that had a broader capacity and reach.”
The goal of the summer camp is to provide working parents with an affordable summer experience that will get their children having fun while learning literacy and math. The Bozeman Reads component is meant to get pre-K students reading-ready before fall.
“We’re hoping that they get an enriched, high-quality summer experience that helps stabilize that summer slide in skills that we see and that our incoming kindergartners come to us with a jump start in their reading skills and also their social-emotional skills,” Roth said.
The camp takes place at Hyalite Elementary School from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 19 through August 11. It features activities, structured play, field trips and bookmobile visits. Bozeman Reads provides three hours of play-based literacy work every morning for incoming kindergartners.
Parents pay $150 per week if they register by June 1. After that, it’s $175 per week. The early literacy component is free. The fees go to United Way, and scholarships are available.
“Affordability should never be an issue for any of our families as to whether they can or can’t access our programs,” said Frentsos.