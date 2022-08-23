Ahead of students’ return to Bozeman Public Schools on Aug. 29, the district has filled its teaching positions but others like food service, custodians and paraprofessionals remain harder to hire.
With Montana State University and the University of Montana producing strong education graduates, the district hasn’t struggled to hire teachers and other certified staff members, said Pat Strauss, the district’s director of human resources.
While the district has hired more first-time teachers in the last three years or so, there’s a mix of applicants relocating to Bozeman with five to 15 years of experience, he said.
The positions harder to fill remain the lower paying and often part-time positions. Strauss estimates the district is down around 10 custodians and around 20 paraprofessionals.
“It’s more and more difficult to find people who only need to work for four hours a day,” he said.
For some of the paraprofessional positions, Strauss said, they try to hire people who are interested in more than one position so it’s possible for them to get close to 40 hours a week.
Bozeman High School is the hardest hit for custodians, short around three to four people in its evening crew, Strauss said. In instances like that, he said, they redistribute people so there’s enough coverage in each of the buildings.
“Custodian positions have been difficult the last few years or so. What we think is we’re competing with the construction trades,” Strauss said, adding there’s been a boom in high-paying construction jobs in and around Bozeman.
Strauss said it does feel more hopeful this year, with the district receiving more applications for positions like paraprofessional than it did the previous year. In an attempt to remain competitive, the district bumped up pay for its hourly staff twice last year.
The district’s food and nutrition services is one department that has struggled to hire employees and recently redesigned its services to match its staffing.
“From a food serve standpoint, we are extremely short staffed,” said Brittany Selvig, director of food and nutrition services. “We’ve come to the realization that this is the new normal.”
Selvig estimates an additional 15 people would leave her department fully staffed. Reasons for people leaving range from moving out of the state because of the cost of living, moving to other jobs with higher pay and leaving because of health concerns, according to Selvig.
“We’ve been losing them quicker than we’ve been able to replace them,” she said.
In the last few years, she said her department has been in survival mode, working to ensure that children are getting fed. For most of last year, four of the elementary schools were preparing sack lunches for students.
Selvig is hoping to continue hiring, with the positions seeing a pay bump and wages from $18 per hour to $20 per hour for job’s open in her department. While the district has increased wages and offered bonuses in the last few years, its pot is only so big and can it’s hard to compete with private businesses, Selvig said.
“We can’t start charging six dollars for a lunch to make up for a drastic employee wage increase,” she said. “A lot of families couldn’t afford that.”
Not seeing an end in sight for the hiring struggles, her and her team sat down in early summer to brainstorm ways they could ensure every school got hot lunch while working within the constraints of limited staff.
“We can’t continue to tread water every day and get by by the skin of our teeth,” Selvig said.
The solution for the upcoming school year includes simplifying menus across all grade levels and shipping food hot to elementary schools from the central kitchen.
In previous years, food had been shipped to buildings cold and then heated and served by on-site staff at the elementary schools. Before the pandemic, each elementary school had at least two staff members — a cook and a cashier — with the larger schools having a few more on staff.
“We’re redoing it so that every building has one employee for the most part who will serve the meals and will ring the students into the computer after lunch is over,” Selvig said, adding the students will use some type of lunch card system.
Selvig said it takes less staff at the central kitchen — which has around five employees — to prepare food for the elementary schools.
For a handful of elementary schools that don’t even have a single staff member, employees from central kitchen will go the buildings during the lunch hours. At least one of the elementary schools will use volunteers as an extra set of hands.
For elementary and middle schools, lunches will have two entrée options instead of three or so.
The two high schools, which have multiple lines, are staffed so if one person calls out sick it might mean shutting down a station like the sub sandwich line for that day.
Across the district, less of the menu will be made from scratch. Selvig estimates they used to make over 60% of items on the menus from scratch. For example, she said, the district previously made its pizzas itself but now they’re using pre-made pizzas. While they still have some homemade items, the number has decreased.
“We don’t have enough people to make from-scratch food,” Selvig said. “That’s been a hard pill to swallow but that’s the reality of where we are now.”
When schools first went remote when COVID-19 hit, there was less of a need for positions like food service. For Selvig, the number of people who chose to retire or stay home with their children, was the same number of people she didn’t need due to remote learning. But when schools opened back up, her department struggled to fill those positions again.
The unique qualities of most of the food service positions — part time and summers off — are a challenge for hiring. In the past, the department had hired a lot of mothers and retirees, Selvig said, calling it a “niche position.”
The last few years have also been “heart-breaking” for staff members who remain, Selvig said.
“All of the employees here take such pride in their work, and they work here because the believe in getting kids healthy meals to help get them through their day,” Selvig said. “It can be defeating knowing you’re doing everything you can but still feeling like you’re failing at times.”
The redesign of meals and service operations feels hopeful with every student having the option of a hot meal, Selvig said.
“We’re trying our hardest to provide good meals to the kids. We’re trying our best,” she said. “We are kind of excited to explore new ways of doing things so we can feel like we’re having some forward movement.”
