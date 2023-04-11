Hawthorne Elementary School is pictured on the corner of North Rouse Avenue and East Mendenhall Street. Hawthorne is one of five schools slated for new boilers as part of the district’s 2023 capital improvement plan.
New boilers in five elementary schools are some of the major repairs and maintenance needed in the Bozeman School District as part of the district’s $6 million capital improvement plan for calendar year 2023.
Of that amount, $4 million will go toward elementary schools, and $2 million will go toward high schools. BSD also has plans for a combined total of $2.5 million in upgrades in 2024 and 2025.
Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business and operations, said that although many projects are slated, some may go uncompleted if the district can’t find companies to do the work. The projects that don’t get finished will roll over to subsequent years.
The capital projects were approved in March, and BSD Director of Facilities Matt Stark said work is already underway to purchase equipment and to line up contractors and consultants. Stark said this year is heavy on mechanical equipment, and long delivery times mean ordering sooner is better.
Each boiler costs about $75,000, and boilers are needed at Irving, Hawthorne, Whittier, Hyalite and Meadowlark Elementary Schools. Hawthorne will need two boilers.
Stark said none of these schools are in danger of losing heat. The buildings have redundancies, so a second boiler will take over if one goes down, as was the situation at Hawthorne this winter. The district is trying to be proactive by replacing boilers that are reaching the end of their 10- to 15-year life.
Stark said the district takes care of its buildings well and stays on top of routine maintenance to avoid dire situations whenever possible.
“It’s a constant battle trying to stay on top of the cycle,” he said.
Landscape and maintenance take up $300,000 of the budget districtwide with some schools coming in at five figures for their projects.
Major projects for the elementary schools are as follows.
Longfellow plans $65,000 in computer lab improvements, including splitting the lab into two rooms. For the year 2024, Longfellow additionally plans $100,000 in playground reconfiguration.
Irving is slated to see $125,000 in playground resurfacing and drainage.
In 2024, BSD has slated a $200,000 project at Whittier that will address parking, bus drop off areas and sidewalks to make dropping off students safer on North 6th Avenue.
Morning Star plans a fire alarm system replacement for $75,000. Next year, a gym partition wall replacement is on the docket for $90,000.
Security upgrades are planned for Emily Dickinson for $55,000.
Hyalite’s second-largest project — after the boiler work — is a $50,000 heating, ventilation and cooling, or HVAC, overhaul.
Chief Joseph Middle School has several projects in the works, including a $75,000 water heater upgrade, $50,000 in exterior upgrades and $50,000 in music room improvements.
At Sacajawea Middle School, a continuation of schoolwide flooring replacement comes in at $60,000, and a building-wide water softener and water heater upgrade will run $40,000 each.
Bozeman High School is looking at $50,000 each for security upgrades, a north building mechanical review electrical and lighting repairs, new garage heating units and repairs to the track. Other major projects include plumbing upgrades, roof repairs, gym floor refinishing and softball field improvements.
Over at Gallatin High, the school plans for $50,000 in softball field improvements and the same amount for a tractor for custodial work. Other projects include updates to electrical and lighting, concrete and masonry repairs, furniture replacement and gym floor maintenance.
The Willson Building will also receive some attention. The district plans to spend $190,000 on mechanical and plumbing updates and repairs. A new storefront at the west gym entrance will run around $125,000, and the same amount will go toward exterior improvements.
Stark said there was a time when the Willson, built in 1939, began to fall into disrepair as other projects took precedence. The work slated through 2025 will help with areas such as disabled access and keeping the building in good repair.
“With an old building, as you can imagine, kind of gets grandfathered in, but as soon as we touch it or modernize it, we have to bring it up to standards and codes,” Stark said.
