Hawthorne Elementary School
Hawthorne Elementary School is pictured on the corner of North Rouse Avenue and East Mendenhall Street. Hawthorne is one of five schools slated for new boilers as part of the district’s 2023 capital improvement plan.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

New boilers in five elementary schools are some of the major repairs and maintenance needed in the Bozeman School District as part of the district’s $6 million capital improvement plan for calendar year 2023.

Of that amount, $4 million will go toward elementary schools, and $2 million will go toward high schools. BSD also has plans for a combined total of $2.5 million in upgrades in 2024 and 2025.

Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business and operations, said that although many projects are slated, some may go uncompleted if the district can’t find companies to do the work. The projects that don’t get finished will roll over to subsequent years.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

