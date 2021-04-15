Ballots are scheduled go out Friday for two Bozeman School District general fund levies, in which the district will ask voters to approve the maximum allowable tax to help offset not seeking funding last year.
The district is asking for an elementary district general fund levy of $644,000 and $515,000 for a high school district general fund levy.
For a home with a market value of $100,000, the levies would equal to a tax increase of about $4.24 for the elementary district levy and $2.82 for the high school district levy, according to the district — a total of $7.06.
Last year, the board decided at the last minute to cancel its general fund levy ask because of the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mike Waterman, director of business services with the district. In 2019, the district sought and received an elementary district levy but opted not to ask for a high school levy.
“The amounts are a little big bigger since we’re trying to play catch up,” he said.
The general fund levies cover the district’s operating costs, or “what pays staff, keeps the lights on, buys supplies and keeps the heat on,” Waterman said.
What the ballots don’t show, Waterman said, is a decrease for taxpayers in the elementary debt service payments that will essentially offset the general fund levy increases.
Based on enrollment projections, the district expected to seek a bond for the ninth elementary school in 2021. In 2017, it restructured its existing bond debt to reduce payment amounts this year.
Due to enrollment decreases at the elementary level during the pandemic, the district isn’t seeking a bond but those reductions in payments are still happening.
“We built into our tax structure a reduction this year in, basically, our house payments,” Waterman said. “The decrease is almost the size of the proposed increase of the general fund…. For the Bozeman School District, if voters approve the general fund levy in May, our taxes will be just about the same as it was last year for the district.”
Residents’ taxes for the Bozeman School District will total about the same if the levies pass but the line items will shift due to the reduction in “house payments” for the elementary debt service, Waterman said.
“We are super fortunate in this district that the community has historically been really supportive of these elections,” Waterman said. “The last time a general fund request didn’t pass was 1983.”
The general fund levies are an important part of the district’s funding picture, along with funding from the legislature and federal COVID-19 relief money, Waterman said.
“We haven’t had discussions on what would be cut,” he said. “… Because it’s one piece of our funding puzzle, I don’t want to say we’d discontinue program X or service Y.”
To answer election questions and hear from voters, the district has scheduled more than 50 community meetings with different stakeholders. It also has two Zoom meetings scheduled for noon on April 19 and 6 p.m. on April 21.
Voters will also choose between candidates for Bozeman School Board trustees. Eight candidates are running for three elementary district seats and Chairperson Sandy Wilson is unopposed in her bid for a high school district seat.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed by the County Election Office on Friday and are due by 8 p.m. on May 4. Ballots can be returned by mail or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to the County Election Office at 311 W. Main St., Room 210. The office is scheduled be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
