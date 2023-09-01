A common sight for students walking between classes at Gallatin High School is uniformed police officers standing in the halls.
Most of the time, they aren’t there because of an active threat, but merely to provide a sense of security for the hundreds of students they see every day. Oftentimes, Sgt. Scott McCormick and School Resource Officer Connor Foley spend their time between classes joking with students as if they’re old friends.
“A lot of the high school kids have gone up to the SRO and said, ‘I feel a lot better knowing you guys are here’,” McCormick said. “That’s huge, especially when you hear it from a kid who’s being genuine. It’s just something most cops aren’t used to hearing.”
Besides Foley and himself, there are three other SROs stationed at schools in the district, McCormick said, and some of them split their time between multiple schools.
McCormick and Deputy Superintendent Marilyn King said — of all its safety features — Bozeman School District’s relationship with the Bozeman Police Department is its most important. McCormick said anytime something happens around the schools, school resource officers are making decisions alongside district administrators to ensure student safety.
“It can be something as small as a gas leak three blocks from the school,” McCormick said. “Just being able to relay that information easily just makes it so much quicker and more efficient.”
King said the relationship is built on “years and years of trust and working together.”
At the Aug. 21 district board meeting, King was recognized for receiving the Jeremy Bullock Champion of School Safety Award at a statewide summit.
“I truly appreciate the support aspect — the counseling of prevention,” Trustee Douglas Fischer said during the meeting. “In this day and age, it’s super easy to lean into turning schools into fortresses.”
Among the safety elements in place in Bozeman schools is a mandatory reporting system, where staff report everything they hear from students and it’s up to the officers to decide whether an investigation is needed, said King and McCormick.
“They do report things that, when we get it, it’s clearly not a crime — a 10-year-old and 9-year-old brother fighting in the backyard,” McCormick said as an example. “That’s really nothing criminal.”
During an interview with the Chronicle, King and McCormick got a call about a house fire near Whittier Elementary School. By the time they learned about it, the SRO at the school had already responded to it.
“(The SRO) is gonna take a look and see — we wouldn’t want students to see flames or things like that,” King said. “If smoke is a health concern, then we would keep students inside or monitor students who have asthma conditions.”
Many of the district’s safety measure that have been added in the last 10 years were because of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, King said.
“I think the feedback we get from parents is, ‘thank you,’” King said. “People get jumpy when something happens somewhere else in the country and they’re sending their kids off and they trust us to take care of them.”
Schools are now designed to prevent easy access to schools by locking doors so visitors are “funneled” through the main office so they have to sign in, she said. This is part of something called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, which King said can include anything from trimming trees that grant roof access or designing sidewalks to guide people away from the wrong doors.
School staff also do exercises to practice for emergency situations, King said. McCormick said there is at least one lockdown drill each year at the schools, and the district teaches “Run, Lock, Fight” in response to armed intruders.
“We want to give our staff members agency to do what they think is the safest thing to do,” King said. “If you’re in a classroom and you hear a noise at one end of the hallway and you’re near an exit door, you take your students and you break a window and get out.”
Apart from building design and police officers, King said preventing crises can start with mental health.
“We have qualified counselors in all of our buildings,” King said. “We want students to be able to access a trusted adult if they have an issue. That could be a classroom teacher, but our counselors are working with students all the time. Their caseloads are heavy, and our students — many of them have a lot of needs.”
McCormick said there are always ways for the district to improve its safety. At Bozeman High School, some students have to walk outside to access other parts of the building, he said, but Gallatin High School is designed to avoid that. McCormick said being able to lock every door in the district “with the push of one button” would be helpful.
McCormick said he also hopes to grow the number of SROs. Because of staffing needs, he said, the police department prioritizes being fully staffed with patrol officers first.