The Bozeman School District received additional federal money to assist with pandemic-related expenses after the governor’s office announced it would redistribute funding.
The district got an additional $595,641 in the state’s redistribution of federal funding from the CARES Act, and the schools have until the end of the month to spend it. It received over $3 million in the initial distribution of money from the state in August.
“We’re certainly grateful for the funding and have put it to great use for student achievements,” said Mike Waterman, the school district’s business director.
Waterman said the money has been used to purchase additional personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and technology for students, like Chromebooks and iPads.
Gov. Steve Bullock distributed $75 million from the state’s coronavirus relief funds to Montana K-12 schools. From the initial money, the Bozeman School District received roughly $3 million.
At the end of November, Bullock announced the state would be redistributing an additional $13 million to schools to cover costs related to the pandemic, including personal protective equipment, technology, transportation, staffing and cleaning.
The new money makes the schools’ total haul from the CARES Act about $3.6 million. The money must be spent by Dec. 30, as stipulated by Congress when it passed the law in March.
Waterman said the timeline slightly complicated the process but the district is making final decisions on how the money will be spent.
“We didn’t find out about these allocations until August,” he said of the initial round of money. “Three months after last school year ended and two months after the end of our fiscal year.”
School districts were notified by the state that they would receive the initial allocation of money in August, but the spending window was March 1 to Dec. 30. Waterman said the timeframe presented interesting challenges for the district in spending the initial $3 million.
When the state closed schools for in-person learning in March, the district extended students’ spring break an extra week while teachers had a week of professional development to get their coursework online.
Waterman said the district used the initial CARES Act money to pay that week’s worth of teachers’ salaries. He said the money was also used to pay teachers for the week of professional development in August before schools returned to in-person learning.
When the funds were made available to the schools in August, Waterman said it allowed the district to greenlight the purchase of a new learning management system, Canvas. It had held off because it wasn’t certain the money would be available.
With the federal funding ending this year and the possibility of new money unclear, there’s a level of uncertainty as school districts look to the next year.
“While this additional funding will serve our schools with continued needs through the end of this year, our schools head into the new year empty handed and Congress must come together to pass additional relief to support our students and teachers,” Bullock said in a release.
Waterman said it’s a weird breaking point, as the district knows “the impacts of COVID will extend well past the end of December.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.