A new Bozeman Schools program designed to help more seniors receive their high school diploma is on schedule to graduate 18 students in its first year.

HiSET Options is a Montana Office of Public Instruction program that offers seniors who are short on credits a way to complete the high school equivalency exam, or HiSET, while still remaining enrolled in school and taking electives.

“Whenever we can keep a student enrolled with us, it’s better for the student. It’s better for us as a school community so the HiSET Options program is a way for us to use the HiSET exams to a student’s advantage to help them graduate and stay with us as a school member,” said Bozeman High Principal Dan Mills.


