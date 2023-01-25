A new Bozeman Schools program designed to help more seniors receive their high school diploma is on schedule to graduate 18 students in its first year.
HiSET Options is a Montana Office of Public Instruction program that offers seniors who are short on credits a way to complete the high school equivalency exam, or HiSET, while still remaining enrolled in school and taking electives.
“Whenever we can keep a student enrolled with us, it’s better for the student. It’s better for us as a school community so the HiSET Options program is a way for us to use the HiSET exams to a student’s advantage to help them graduate and stay with us as a school member,” said Bozeman High Principal Dan Mills.
By remaining enrolled in high school, the students still have access to district resources like counselors, teachers, electives, meals and mental health support.
“Through life circumstances or medical concerns, they’re behind on their credits. We reach a point with these students where it’s mathematically unlikely that they’re going to graduate in four years or even five years sometimes,” Mills said.
In the first semester, around nine students were enrolled with an additional nine enrolling in the second semester for a total of 18 students. While the students are evenly divided between Gallatin and Bozeman high schools, the students take classes at Gallatin due to available space.
“Students have shown genuine relief and excitement to start the program,” Mills said. “Some of the students involved are students who they’ve not thrived in the traditional setting and so a smaller environment, a different approach is really working for them.”
The students are typically referred by their high school counselors, according to Corrie Owens, the district’s HiSET Options coordinator. After the referral, there’s a meeting with school administrators, parents and the HiSET team to ensure the program will be a right fit for the student.
“The student buy-in has to be there,” said Owens. “They have to want to graduate and to be in school to really make it a success.”
For three periods out of the school day, the students are in class with the HiSET Options teacher, Amanda Aaker. The remaining class periods are for taking electives.
“The thing we’ve noticed the most is by having them for three periods and three consecutive periods is it allows them to settle in,” Aaker said. “There’s less transitioning and so we’re not losing them where in the past they may have skipped in between classes or that sort of thing.”
For many of the students, attendance has historically been a challenge. Yet within the program’s first semester, all of the students have increased their attendance from previous years.
“We’re really working on those behaviors that have probably kept you from being successful in the academic setting. All of our students are really great humans and have a lot of enduring qualities, but they had really struggled as students,” Aaker said.
There is some flexibility on the timeline students have to complete the tests, with those enrolling in the second semester needing to finish it in one semester.
“Moving forward, our goal will be that students hopefully get those five HiSET content tests done in one semester,” said Aaker. “That way we have the ability to serve more students.”
By OPI guidelines, the program is only allowed to enroll 3% of a district’s total population of high school graduates. That would put the target number of students for Bozeman’s program at around 20 to 24 students each year, according to Owens.
Both Owens and Aaker said it has been really rewarding to see the transformation of the students and to see them successfully passing the HiSET subject exams. Seven of the students have recently passed the math exam, with two more scheduled to take it this week.
Halfway through the school year, the students have had positive things to say of the program, according to Owens.
“One of the overarching themes, is they’ve found a community in a space within the school to just be who they are,” she said. “They have peers in this system that are doing this together. They’ve really formed a bond and they ask each other for things. They’ve grown really close.”
