Block schedule photo
The Bozeman School District on Monday presented a proposed schedule change for middle schools to the school board.

 Traci Rosenbaum/Chronicle

A proposed new middle school schedule took up most of the agenda at Monday night’s Bozeman School Board meeting. The move is part of the plan to address the school district's $4.1 million budget deficit for the 2023-2024 school year.

Both middle schools would change from a seven-period day to a block schedule. Teachers would still have two preparation periods, and students would still be able to choose two electives.

The proposed schedule has a 90-minute block for math every day. English language arts and social studies are combined under the plan, and those classes would also have 90-minute daily blocks. Health education and science would receive 90-minute blocks on alternating days, and electives would receive daily 45-minute blocks.


Proposed middle school block schedule for grades 6-8.
Proposed middle school block schedule for grades 6-8.

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

