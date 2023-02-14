A proposed new middle school schedule took up most of the agenda at Monday night’s Bozeman School Board meeting. The move is part of the plan to address the school district's $4.1 million budget deficit for the 2023-2024 school year.
Both middle schools would change from a seven-period day to a block schedule. Teachers would still have two preparation periods, and students would still be able to choose two electives.
The proposed schedule has a 90-minute block for math every day. English language arts and social studies are combined under the plan, and those classes would also have 90-minute daily blocks. Health education and science would receive 90-minute blocks on alternating days, and electives would receive daily 45-minute blocks.
Students would still eat lunch with their grade level, and teachers would still teach in teams. The number of staff reductions necessary will depend upon whether the public votes in favor of a school safety levy in May that would free up $1.36 million in the general fund.
The levy would cost the public $11.76 annually per $100,000 of assessed property value.
According to Patrick McClellan and Gordon Grissom, principals of Chief Joseph and Sacajawea Middle Schools, they considered several schedules before settling on a block schedule. The decision was based on a number of criteria, or “big rocks,” that the schools had to keep in mind during the process.
Over four days, 24 stakeholders participated in the process of hammering out the new schedule. Decision-makers aimed to address staff reduction needs, allow for teacher prep time, encourage student achievement, provide student opportunities, provide time for extension and intervention during the school day, maintain middle school teaming and meet accreditation standards.
This schedule, Grissom said, checks all of those boxes.
At Chief Joseph, core staff would be reduced from 27 to 25 under the proposed plan. Sacajawea anticipates reducing from 30 to 27 core staff.
The extension/intervention component is especially important, McClellan said, since it allows teachers time in the 90-minute blocks to address students who need extra help.
“What we’re planning do is ... identifying time carved out systematically within the structure of the school day where kids who are not demonstrating mastery of the content area or meeting standards will be be able to receive some additional support in real time,” McClellan said.
Anytime you’re starting a restructuring that comes with a staff reduction, McClellan said, there are many emotions involved for teachers.
“I don’t want to sit here and pretend that this wasn’t a challenging process. It was. It was challenging for everybody in that room” McClellan said.
Once the stakeholders had wrestled with the situation, McClellan said conversations started to pop up about innovations that this schedule would allow.
The schedule is by no means finalized, according to McClellan, and the high schools are completing a similar process on the way to their own schedule revamp.
Grissom addressed concerns over the elimination of electives offered to students. He said there is no choice but to keep core classes. Unfortunately, if cuts must be made, the electives are what’s left.
“When you’re tasked with having to reduce teachers to meet a $4.1 million budget deficit, it has to come from somewhere,” Grissom said. “And so the group came to that conclusion pretty early on, and they were bummed out about it, but that really elective courses was one of the main areas where you could (make cuts).”
Grissom added that the schools are still going to be offering a variety of elective courses to meet student needs.
The next steps will include coalitions from both middle schools meeting with a consultant to clarify where teacher collaboration time fits into the framework and to create an intervention/extension framework and schedules.
The district will gather feedback from students, families and the community moving forward. The district has posted a form for feedback at https://bit.ly/40U4HPC.
BSD and the Bozeman Education Association will also meet to discuss any changes to the collective bargaining agreement.
The recommended schedule and summary of feedback will be shared with the board of trustees in the coming months, and the district will explore teacher development opportunities to ease the transition.
The schedule should be in place for the 2023-2024 school year. Grissom was optimistic about the changes moving forward.
“I think we did a pretty good job of maintaining and valuing and honoring those things that really make middle school education what it is for those young adolescents,” he said.
