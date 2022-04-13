The Bozeman School District is considering refinancing its elementary school debt.
District administrators outlined a plan at its board meeting Monday to refinance two elementary school bonds to save taxpayer money and smooth out debt payments over time.
“We’ve been doing some preliminary fact finding about the ability to refinance existing debt and at this point in time we’re not sure if its going to be feasible but we’d like the board permission to continue to research that,” Mike Waterman, district’s business services director, said during Monday’s board meeting.
The district has $15 million in existing debt from the Meadowlark Elementary School construction and renovation of Longfellow Elementary in 2012 and 2013. The 20-year bonds were issued for $26 million at 3.42% interest rate.
The window for the school district to refinance the bonds opens in June, Waterman said.
“So what we’re doing is monitoring the yields of the interest rates on our existing debt versus what’s available in the market,” Waterman said. “… If there’s interest rates savings available, we’ll proceed. If there’s not, then we won’t.”
State law requires that there’s at least half of a percent of interest rate savings between the refinanced debt and the original bonds, Waterman said.
“Right now, we’re somewhere in the one to one and a quarter percent range overall. So we’re within the margins we need to be but as rates continue to decline that margin will probably shrink over time,” Waterman said.
On Monday, the school board voted to approve a resolution to refinance the existing 2012 and 2013 bonds, if the interest rate savings remained in the legal margin.
The district initially started the process about a month ago, and at that time the interest rate savings for taxpayers was around $1.3 million. But with rates increasing, that savings has dropped in the range of $700,000 to $800,000.
“We want to be good stewards of our tax payers funds. If there’s ability for us to save money moving forward with this, we certainly will,” Waterman said.
The possible refinancing would also smooth out some of the district’s scheduled payments on the two bonds. Payments are scheduled to increase by $1 million in fiscal year 2023-24 for three years after, according to Waterman.
The refinance would help lower that stepped increase.
“What we’re trying to do is make some changes so taxpayers don’t feel that million dollar worth of increase,” Waterman said, adding it was one of the tools in the district’s toolbox.
The district will continue to monitor what happens in the interest rate market until the refinancing window arrives in June. Waterman said it was likely the district wouldn’t know if it was moving forward with the refinance until mid-May.
The last time the district refinanced its debts was in 2017 for high school bonds.
“The district is proud. We have the best bond rating in the state of Montana for any public school district,” Waterman said. “… We spend a lot of time and go to great effort to monitor taxes and save people money.”