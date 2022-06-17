Bozeman School District outlined causes for its budget shortfall this week and steps it plans to take to find a solution.
The budget imbalance has been on the radar for district administration for a few years and has been identified as a “mega-issue” for the district.
“We have some structural imbalances that we’ve been contending with for quite some time,” said Mike Waterman, the district’s director of business services. “There’s going to be some hard conversations that come out of this.”
The district would be fine this year, next year and probably the year after that, Waterman said.
“We have a two year-ish runway but we need to use that runway time,” he said.
The 2022-23 budget is expected to be $7.7 million over its general fund, with that gap being filled by one-time dollars, including federal COVID-19 relief money.
While the district has been able to fill the gaps in its budget with one-time funds, the end of that money “is looming,” Waterman said during a discussion at Monday’s board meeting.
The district has stressed the budget imbalance was not caused by poor planning, wasteful spending, or a lack of community support.
“We have the most supportive voters of any place in the state of Montana,” Waterman said.
The district attributes the deficit to a loss of elementary school enrollment during the pandemic and the opening of its second high school. A decline in birth rates and an increase in the cost of living in Bozeman could also be contributing to the challenges with the elementary district budget.
“It’s hard for young families to live here, plain and simple, and that will have an impact on our enrollment numbers,” Waterman said.
At the high school level, the district was aware it would be facing budget imbalances when it first launched the discussion on constructing a new high school. When it decided to split into two schools, the district didn’t make any changes to how it operate the schools or to its course offerings.
Superintendent Casey Bertram said the district lost “economies of scale with custodians and administrators” when it opened a second high school. Bertram also said high school students typically take seven classes a day, while teachers teach five a day.
Potential solutions to the high school district’s budget imbalance could involve redesigning its master schedule, he said.
Almost 90% of the district’s budget goes towards salaries. It will be hard to cut $7 million without cutting from that allocation, according to Waterman.
“That’s where the hard conversations are going to come in,” he said.
The board’s budget committee will start meeting in June to develop a plan to solve the budget gap. It will be made up of board members, staff, students, building administration, central office administration and community members.
The district anticipates the budget committee will wrap up its work in December and will provide periodic updates.
Needing to cut millions from the budget would likely be a matter of having to choose between “good things,” Waterman said.
He quoted long-serving business director Steve Johnson, who retired in 2021, as saying, “We can do anything we want, but we can’t do everything we want.”
Trustee Lei-Anna Bertelsen asked if there was any way to predict what the next legislative session in 2023 would have on the district’s budgeting process.
Waterman said he didn’t want to speculate but there would be a “fair share of challenges” going into the legislative session with things changing “with the atmosphere in regards to public education.”
“I don’t see a lot of significant progress or game changing improvement,” he said.
District administrators said they are looking at the work ahead of the budget committee as an opportunity to address the changing needs of its students.
“I look at it as an opportunity to modernize our systems,” Waterman said.