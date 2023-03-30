As the May 2 election approaches, Bozeman School District officials continue to work on educating the public about the school levies on the ballot.
First, there are three separate levies that Bozemanites are voting on.
BSD Superintendent Casey Bertram said that state funding funds about 80% of the district’s maximum budget annually. The operational levy on the ballot makes up that other 20%. It is a standard ask of voters to get schools up to their full budget numbers.
The last time Bozeman voters did not approve a general fund levy request was 1983.
“The Legislature designed the system so that local voters have a say in their public school funding,” said Mike Waterman, BSD Executive Director of Business and Operations. “So they’re designed on a system that schools would go and ask to get to their maximum if it’s important to (voters).”
“We have a community that has typically supported and has an expectation of operating at our budget cap so we can maximize supports for kids,” Bertram said.
The operational levy this year is only for the high school, as the district was able to reach its cap at the elementary level without going to the voters.
The other levies, dubbed “safety levies,” are meant to make up for a $4.1 million budget shortfall caused by the opening of a second high school and low enrollment numbers at the elementary level post-COVID-19. Inflation has played a part in causing the budget challenges, as well.
Legislation passed this session only allows for a 2.7% inflationary raise to school budgets, rising to 3% the following school year. Those caps can’t keep up with national inflation of anywhere from 6% to 9%, according to Waterman.
The money from the safety levies will be put toward items such as school resource officers and school counselors. Doing that will give the general fund some breathing room to put money toward other costs districtwide.
“This safety levy is like the final piece as we scour all of the available options to fund our public schools that will take some pressure off that general fund,” Bertram said.
For the elementary school safety levy, the district is asking for 4 mills, or $990,000, in Building Reserve Safety funding. For the high school levies, officials are asking for $380,000 for the general fund and $595,000 in Building Reserve Safety funding.
The total mills for the high school levies are 3.28, and all the dollar amounts above are approximate.
The levies would cost taxpayers $9.83 for each $100,000 of taxable home value. If passed, the levies are permanent.
The district already has a technology levy in place. It was instituted in 2013 for the elementary schools and 2022 for the high schools. A building reserve levy is also in place, established in 2019 for elementary and 2020 and 2022 for high school.
BSD has two plans for budget cuts depending on whether the levies pass.
Assuming they pass, Plan A would still have to cut 20 certified teachers across the district. That number goes up to 33 under Plan B if the safety levies fail. Bozeman Charter School and gifted education staffing will also be cut under Plan B.
“Plan B cuts $4.1 million without a safety levy, and so we’ve done that hard work. We have a plan. It’s ready to go,” Bertram said.
The passage of all the levies is crucial this year because of the budget deficit, said Tami Phillippi, the president of Bozeman Education Association President Tami Phillippi, but passage of the safety levy in particular would mean they wouldn’t have to let go of as many teachers.
Many union members have expressed worry over their jobs. Phillippi said Bozeman is a sought-after place to live, and teachers have left other states to teach here, sometimes for lower pay. Now, they may be facing job loss and an untenable cost of living. Phillippi said many have said they would not have come to Bozeman had they known the district’s situation in advance.
Pay raises are still possible for teachers, but if the general fund levy does not pass, they could be facing a salary freeze, Phillippi said.
“Obviously (the increases) won’t be 20% or 10%, which would be needed in order for us to attract and retain high quality teachers,” said Phillippi.
Recruitment and retention will definitely be a challenge in the wake of these cuts, Phillippi said. A lot of young people who aren’t established in Bozeman are moving out.
“That’s going to take a toll here soon if this doesn’t change,” Phillippi said. “The Bozeman public schools have a history of really, really doing a great job with students, and as we begin to whittle away at our budget and can’t attract the best teachers anymore, it’s going to affect the community as a whole.”
Teachers are also expressing worry over class sizes and certain electives being cut due to teacher cuts.
The process for making those deep cuts involved teachers, administrators, trustees and members of the public in the room making the decisions, Waterman added.
To that end, officials have also changed the middle and high school schedules to cut teacher positions. The middle school schedule takes effect next fall, and the high school schedule takes effect the following school year.
Bertram emphasized his appreciation for a city that supports public education and said he realizes that the levies are a big ask of the voting public.
Waterman agreed.
“It’s not something we take lightly, but this is the one remaining tool in the toolbox that we haven’t used," he said.
Most importantly, Bertram said he wants the public to cast their votes and be educated and aware of what they’re voting for. He encourages people to reach out and ask questions, but he also wants them to understand the implications of saying “no.”
Daryl Schliem, CEO of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is endorsing the levy. He said that's based on the school district’s fiscal responsibility, due diligence and track record for high-quality education. He said the chamber knows that the future of Bozeman depends on low unemployment and maintaining an educated workforce, both of which depend on good schools.
Schliem said he believes educational funding as a whole needs revamping, and asking the voters annually to make up the difference in the schools’ operating budget is an antiquated way of funding a school system.
When families or businesses look at Bozeman, they consider its school system, safety, amenities and natural beauty as factors, according to Schliem. Local businesses recognize that there may be an increase in property taxes, but without quality education Bozeman will not shine the way they want it to shine, he said.
“Would Bozeman and Gallatin County be as attractive as they are today had we not taken the steps to ensure education and safety?” Schliem said. “And my answer to that would be no.”
Schliem doesn’t want to see programs cut and more teachers let go if the safety levy doesn’t pass. Those cuts will undermine the message the chamber is trying to send to people looking at moving to Bozeman, he said.
“We have to keep reminding ourselves that the school district hasn’t come to us for anything that they absolutely did not have to have to retain the level of education they’re currently offering to our families here,” Schliem said. “I think they’re doing everything that they possibly can.”
Looking to the future, Bertram said, the cuts and the levies are not a Band-Aid solution.
“We went through the hard, lengthy process of reducing $4.1 million to right the ship,” he said. “If enrollment dictates it, we will continue to have operational levies every year that they’re available, but these solutions are not intended to put us back in a circle in a year and say, ‘Oh no, we have a financial cliff.’ We’re trying to address the financial cliff by making significant reductions in staffing that will help us as we move forward.”
