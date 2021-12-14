Bozeman School District increases pay for classified, professional workers By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Dec 14, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman School Board approved pay increases for classified and professional staff as it continues to face recruitment and retention challenges.The pay increase is the latest in a string of raises and stipends designed to improve staffing in the schools or retain current employees.Mike Waterman, the district’s director of business services, said the exact increases vary but the district was trying to match the $1,000 stipend that was approved for certified teachers in early November. “We attempted to match that compensation increase as best we could with our hourly paid employees,” Waterman said in Monday’s meeting.While the teacher stipends are for this school year and the next one, the pay increases for classified and professional staff will be ongoing.The classified employees include positions like paraprofessionals, custodians, secretaries and school food services workers and are represented by a union. The professional staff members include supervisory positions that are not represented by a union, Waterman said. Waterman said the district is particularly struggling to recruit and retain in its lowest paying positions and the permanent pay raise is an effort to change that.The estimated annual cost of the increases is $274,000, with the money coming from multiple funding sources with the majority from the general fund, according to the district.“This will contribute to a greater structural imbalance with our general fund. However, we feel we need to take this step and move forward to continue to serve our students,” Waterman said.Pat Strauss, the district’s director of human resources, said both the board and administration have talked in the past about the increased cost of living in Bozeman and impacts to employees.“The basic issue is we believe this will help our classified and professional employees not just in the short-term but into the future,” Strauss said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 