Faced with recruiting and retention concerns for bus drivers, Bozeman School District agreed to a pay raise for its contract bus drivers this week.
The school board, which contracts bus services for the district through First Student, voted to approve a pay raise for drivers and bus monitors after First Student management approached it “with concerns about their ability to recruit and retain drivers,” according to the district’s board documents.
The two organizations agreed to a 6.1% increase for the next school year and 3% for the 2022-23 school year. The original contract between the school district and First Student had outlined pay increases of 3% each year.
“They’re having a hard time recruiting drivers that live locally so what they end up doing is bringing in drivers from other First Student locations,” said Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations in the district, in an interview Thursday.
The recent changes would bring the pay for a single bus route per day next school year from $139.47 to $143.67. If a driver does two routes per day their pay would go from $278.94 to $287.34.
First Student estimated on any given day, “one-third to one-half of the company’s drivers are from out of town… The company feels a significant pay raise for drivers and monitors is needed for them to compete in the Bozeman wage market,” according to the board meeting documents,.
The district was open to having the discussion to increase pay but it “couldn’t go higher than we give our own internal employees. That’s where we landed,” Waterman said.
In recent contract negotiations with the union representing classified employees, like custodians and paraprofessionals, the district had agreed to two-year pay increase of 6.13% and 5.33%, respectively.
The contract changes, which are for the final two years of a five-year contract, are estimated at about $183,686. Even with those contract increases, First Student’s contract is still less than the alternative bid the district received three years ago at $19 million. First Student’s five-year bid at that time clocked in at $12.4 million.
“I think that cost of living is a significant challenge for employers in this town,” he said. “… It’s a step in the right direction but it may or may not solve the problem.”
The changes will go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year as soon as First Student signs the contract changes, Waterman said.
Tera Meyer, location manger for First Student, said the company thinks the pay increases will help it become more competitive in the Bozeman hiring market.
“We were already competitive in our market for our positions but it will help increase that even more,” she said in an interview Wednesday.
First Student has about 50 school bus routes with the district to staff, Meyer said, and it tries to have more drivers on hand for backups. Drivers will average around 20 hours a week with opportunities to drive field trips.
“Our job, even though it’s part time, it’s perfect for (college) students, retirees and stay-at-home parents,” she said.
For college students who are drivers, First Student will even purchase campus parking passes for the bus so they can drive the bus straight to Montana State University, take classes and then start their route in the afternoon, Meyer said. For stay-at-home parents, they can bring their child, as long as they’re at least one year old, on bus routes with them.
To spur hiring, First Student is planning a hiring event allowing people to practice driving a school bus through a serpentine course. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
“We’re looking to get as many applications as possible,” she said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.