Bozeman School District convening task force to decide future of masks By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 2, 2021 Miriam Schlotzhauer, holding her 2-year-old Nina Schlotzhauer, picks up her other daughter, Emma Schlotzhauer, 6, from her first day at school, after being home for six months due to COVID-19, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Longfellow Elementary School. Miriam started a company called Mio Mi, which donated masks to all the teachers at Longfellow. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman School District plans reconvene its COVID-19 task force to evaluate mask guidance in light of national and local recommendations and emerging data on the delta variant of the virus.The task force is scheduled to meet Aug. 11, with any recommendations or changes from the group likely to be brought to one of the two board meetings scheduled for August.“The meeting was called to take into account the updated guidance and discuss any potential changes in mask guidance for BSD7,” said interim Superintendent Casey Bertram in an emailed response to questions. The task force originally met in early July and provided recommendations to the school board during its July 12 meeting. The guidance from that meeting said mask use would be optional for students and employees at the start of the school year.Those recommendations also included a section that said the board of trustees could reconsider a mask policy based on increases in COVID-19 transmission or changes in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.“Since that time there has been revised guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as statements regarding masks from Montana (Office of Public Instruction) and Gov. Gianforte,” Bertram said.A little over two weeks after the task force met, the CDC released updated mask guidance for K-12 schools on July 27, reversing course and advising masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students.“CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status,” the guidelines stated.“Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”The day after the CDC’s recommendations, Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a Facebook post that local school leaders should consider the data and listen to parents “before considering mandating masks in our Montana classrooms.” At the time of the task force’s original recommendations, cases in Gallatin County were relatively low, with 12 active cases and two hospitalizations on July 2. In the weeks since, infections and hospitalizations have continued to rise.As of July 30, Gallatin County had 79 active COVID-19 cases and seven hospitalizations, placing it in the “substantial” level of transmission according to the CDC metrics. At that time, Health Officer Lori Christenson recommended vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings.The task force plans to take into consideration the updated guidance, local COVID-19 data, an updated staff survey on masks and recommendations from health care providers and the Gallatin City-County Health Department, Bertram said.Staff survey results released in early July showed 81% of 489 respondents said masks should be optional for all students and staff while 8.8% said masks should be required.The task force can provide updated recommendations to the school board that would appear as a discussion item or action item at the Aug. 16 or 23 meetings, Bertram said. The first day of school is Aug. 30.The group is made up of district staff and administrators, representatives from the Bozeman Education Association and Bozeman Classified Employees Association unions, parent representatives, members from the Gallatin City-County Health Department and medical professionals.Bertram said the district was committed to “maximizing” in-person learning for students during the next school year and managing staff and student COVID-19 safety concerns. He said recommendations from the task force would be published prior to the school board taking any action.“We fully recognize the polarization regarding masks across the country as a COVID mitigation strategy,” Bertram said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. 