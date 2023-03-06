The Bozeman School District closed all schools on Monday due to a threat received Sunday night.
The district received the threat by email at around 11 p.m. It did not specify a school building, and its origin is unknown at this time.
Overnight, the district and law enforcement worked together and believe the threat is not credible. That belief was bolstered by the fact that several other school districts have received the same threat.
Out of an abundance of caution, a release from the district said, school will be canceled all day Monday. All buildings will be closed to students, staff and the public during regular school hours. School business is also postponed, including scheduled meetings for the day, so that law enforcement can finish its investigation.
The school day will not need to be made up.
BSD predicts that buildings will reopen for after-school activities, including the AA band festival at 3:30 p.m. Staff should be able to enter buildings at that time, as well. The kidsLINK afterschool program will not run, but the board of trustees meeting will proceed as scheduled.
Regular school attendance is expected to continue on Tuesday. School resource officers will be present and visible during school hours, the release said, and there will be an increased patrols from the Bozeman Police Department near school buildings as an added precaution.
BSD advises students to tell teachers or staff if they hear or see something suspicious. If students or parents become aware of any threat toward schools, they are asked to contact the school or local law enforcement immediately.
In an emergency, call 911. The School Resource Officer Sergeant, Scott McCormick, can be reached at 406-582-2000.
