Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman School District closed all schools on Monday due to a threat received Sunday night.

The district received the threat by email at around 11 p.m. It did not specify a school building, and its origin is unknown at this time.

Overnight, the district and law enforcement worked together and believe the threat is not credible. That belief was bolstered by the fact that several other school districts have received the same threat.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.