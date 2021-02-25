The Bozeman School District will hold its regular school election for both the high school and elementary districts in May and is likely to request general fund levies for both districts for the first time in two years.
The school board voted unanimously to hold the election in Monday’s meeting, where administrators outlined next year’s budget and possible general fund levy amounts.
Last year, the board decided at the last minute to cancel its general fund levies because of the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mike Waterman, director of business services with the district. In 2019, the district ran and received an elementary district levy but opted not to run a high school levy.
If it moves forward with the two general fund levies, it will be the first time the district has run the high school and elementary school districts together in two years.
The school board will need to finalize the amounts by March 8 and the election will be held on May 4.
In Monday’s board meeting, Waterman outlined to the board that the two levies would likely be $644,000 for the elementary district and $515,000 for the high school district.
“The numbers I presented, those are what the maximum amount we would be allowed to ask for under the current law,” Waterman said.
Waterman said the levies and the draft budget could change based on a couple of variables.
“First of all, we have to establish there’s a whole lot of unknowns right now,” he said. “We don’t know how much we have to spend and we don’t know what the cost structures will be.”
The district will also begin contract negotiations with its two employee unions in March.
One of the potential variables is a piece of draft legislation that the district has become aware of. The proposal, which is still being drafted, would change how the district designs its budget and could result in less tax money for the district. The state would subsidize the districts with money from the federal COVID-19 relief funds.
It has the potential to cost the district roughly $1.1 million in the first year, with a lower loss projected for the second year as the district recovers its pandemic enrollment losses, according to Waterman.
If the legislative proposal were to move forward and pass, it would likely be after the district’s March deadline.
If the proposed general fund levies pass in May, the district’s draft structural budget balance would be roughly $5.8 million in the red. But Waterman said it was not necessarily a matter of concern.
“We often adopt budgets that are structurally imbalanced and so far we’ve been able to make due with funds that aren’t expected to be recurring and we build contingencies into our budget,” Waterman said.
He said the district has been planning for this and has structured its finances to weather the storm. One of those contingencies include building more money into areas of the budget like utilities.
“The district is currently in as good of a spot as we could be… especially emerging from the pandemic,” he said. “… It’s something we have to continue to monitor and make sure we’re not overextending ourselves.”
May’s ballot will also see four school board trustee elections. The terms of Chairperson Sandy Wilson and Trustees Douglas Fischer, Gary Lusin and Wendy Tage are expiring this year. Waterman said there is a March 25 filing deadline for those planning to run.
As of Wednesday, the four board members had all filed to run again.
