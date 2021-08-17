Bozeman School District approves budget of almost $104 million By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 17, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School, photographed on Feb. 9. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman School Board on Monday unanimously approved the district’s budget for this coming school year at just under $104 million, an increase of almost 2% from last year.Residents will see their total K-12 property taxes levied by the district for the 2021-22 school year decrease slightly despite the general fund and property values increasing due to a planned reduction in bond payments in the elementary district.Th 2021-22 budget totals about $103.76 million, with $53.94 million budgeted for the elementary district and $49.82 million budgeted for the high school district. It represents an increase of $1.87 million from the previous year. During the meting, Mike Waterman, director of business services with the district, outlined what residents could expect to see in property taxes this year, with property values increasing by about 17% this year.Despite those property value increases and the approval of an increased general fund levy approved in May, Waterman said residents wouldn’t see much of a change in the property taxes levied by the district.Bozeman School District anticipated going out for the district’s ninth elementary school in May and restructured its existing bond debt to reduce payment amounts around this time. Due to enrollment decreases at the elementary level last school year, the district didn’t seek a bond but those reductions in payments still happened as scheduled.That decrease for taxpayers in the elementary debt service payments offsets the general fund levy increases that were approved in May. As an example, a house assed at $287,100 last year would have paid about $850.17 in property taxes levied by the school district, Waterman said. This year that same house would be valued at $335,900 and would pay $847.30 in taxes from the school district, a decrease of $2.87.An increase in the value of the tax base doesn’t automatically mean the district will get more revenue, Waterman said.During the budget discussion, Waterman reminded the board and public that the district’s budget is not sustainable in the long term.“We’ve survived at this point in time because we have one time funds, including the ESSER funds, to balance out,” he said, referring to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding that came through the COVID-19 relief packages.Depending on what occurs with elementary level enrollment, the bond for the next elementary district could come as early as next May. But Waterman said it's "by no means certain it will happen then," adding the district is estimating the approval, design and construction would take about three years.Preliminary numbers showed the district had about an 8% increase in enrollment from last year, Waterman said, adding that enrollment numbers were really variable at this time of year. The official enrollment count is taken later in October and February."If enrollment does grow, it will help our budget for next year," Waterman said. 